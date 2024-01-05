Construction Partners (ROAD) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Construction Partners (ROAD) reached $40.50, with a +0.17% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

The road and highway construction company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.17% over the last month, not keeping up with the Construction sector's gain of 6.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.75%.

The upcoming earnings release of Construction Partners will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 225%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $384.03 million, up 12.36% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $1.79 billion, signifying shifts of +35.11% and +14.2%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Construction Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Construction Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Construction Partners is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.95.

The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 56, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

