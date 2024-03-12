Consumer prices rise more than forecast as inflation pressures persist

Inflation pressures remained persistent in February, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Tuesday morning.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% over the previous month and 3.2% over the prior year in February, slightly higher than January's 0.3% month-over-month increase and 3.1% annual gain.

Both measures roughly matched economist forecasts of a 0.4% month-over-month increase and a 3.1% annual increase, according to data from Bloomberg.

On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in February climbed 0.4% over the prior month and 3.8% over last year. Both measures were higher than economist expectations of a 0.3% monthly increase and 3.7% annual gain.

Tuesday's results represented the last inflation print before the Fed's next policy decision on March 20. Investors are hopeful the central bank will cut interest rates this year.

After the data's release, markets were pricing in a nearly 100% chance the Federal Reserve keeps rates unchanged next week, according to data from the CME Group.

The market now largely expects the central bank to begin cutting rates at its June meeting, pricing in roughly 60% chance of a cut.

Alexandra Canal is a Senior Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on X @allie_canal, LinkedIn, and email her at alexandra.canal@yahoofinance.com.

