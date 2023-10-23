Advertisement
Should You Continue to Keep Your VICI Properties (VICI) Shares?

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Baron Funds, an investment management firm, released its “Baron Real Estate Income Fund” third quarter 2023 investor letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the first nine months of 2023, the Fund has increased 1.20%, outperforming the REIT Index, which declined 2.89%. As of September 30, 2023, the Fund has maintained its top 3% ranking among all real estate funds for its 5-year performance period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to know more about their top bets for 2023.

In its Q2 2023 investor letter, Baron Real Estate Income Fund mentioned VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2017, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is a United States-based real estate investment trust company with a $28.4 billion market capitalization. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) delivered a -13.33% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -5.42%. The stock closed at $28.08 per share on October 19, 2023.

Here is what Baron Real Estate Income Fund has to say about VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in its Q2 2023 investor letter:

"We have slightly decreased our already modest exposure to the triple net gaming REIT VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), an owner of quality gaming, hospitality, and entertainment properties. The company pays a 6% dividend that is well covered, has a strong track record of making accretive acquisitions, and has additional opportunities for growth in the years ahead."

Arkansas

STUDIO GRAND OUEST/Shutterstock.com

Our calculations show that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) was in 40 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2023, compared to 39 funds in the previous quarter. VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) delivered a -14.15% return in the past 3 months. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2023 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Advertisement