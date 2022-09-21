U.S. markets closed

Continuous Expansion of Warehousing Activities to Indirectly Increase Need for Forklift Batteries: Fact.MR Report

0
FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“Increasing focus on reducing carbon footprint & harmful emissions will promote the sales of forklift batteries over the decade,”

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the global forklift battery market is valued at US$ 23.5 billion and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% CAGR over the 2022-2032 forecast period, according to a new market study by Fact.MR.

The market is expected to be driven by increasing industrialization, rapid expansion of the e-Commerce industry, growing warehousing activities, increasing focus on sustainability, and advancements in forklift battery technologies. Growing use of electric forklift trucks and other electric material handling equipment is expected to bolster forklift battery demand over the next ten years.

Forklift battery vendors are focusing on collaborations, partnerships, and mergers to enhance their market presence and increase revenue generation capacity.

  • In March 2022, Exide Industries Ltd., a leading battery manufacturer, entered into a collaborative agreement with SVOLT Energy Technology Co. Ltd. Through this collaboration, Exide will use SVOLT’s licensed technology to manufacture lithium-ion cells in India.

Get Sample PDF of This Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7707

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Currently, the forklift battery market stands at a value of US$ 23.5 billion.

  • From 2022 to 2032, the forklift battery market is set to evolve at a high-value CAGR of 6.6%.

  • By 2032, the market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 44.7 billion.

  • Growing focus on sustainability, subsidies for the use of electric industrial equipment, advancements in battery technology, and rapid industrialization are expected to primarily drive market growth over the coming years.

  • High cost of lithium-ion batteries is projected to have a restraining effect on overall demand for forklift batteries.

  • The Europe forklift battery market currently accounts for a significant market share of 45%.

  • The market in Asia Pacific accounts for 30% share of the global forklift battery industry.

Winning Strategy

Forklift battery manufacturers are focusing on the research and development of innovative batteries and battery management solutions to optimize efficiency and costs.

detailed account of all the strategies adopted by major and minor market players has been listed in this new forklift battery market study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7707

Competitive Landscape

Forklift battery manufacturers are focusing on expanding their business scope by increasing their production capacity and launching new products that are incorporated with advanced technologies.

  • In April 2022, Kion Group AG, a German logistics equipment provider, announced the expansion of its lithium-ion battery manufacturing facility located in Karlstein am Main, Germany, which was opened in 2022 following its collaboration with BMZ Holding GmbH.

  • In December 2021, Eternity Technologies, a leading industrial battery manufacturer, launched a new line of batteries designed specifically for material handling applications such as forklifts. QUASAR, Carbon Nano Motive batteries are capable of being fully charged in four hours and hold up to 50% more power.

Key Segments in Forklift Battery Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Lithium-ion Batteries

    • Lead-acid Batteries

    • Nickel-cadmium Batteries

    • Others

  • By Voltage :

    • 24 Volts

    • 36 Volts

    • 48 Volts

    • 72 Volts

    • Others

  • By End User :

    • Warehouses

    • Wholesale Stores

    • Construction Sites

    • Manufacturing Industry

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • MEA

Quick Buy – Forklift Battery Market Research Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7707

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global forklift battery market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (lithium-ion batteries, lead-acid batteries, nickel-cadmium batteries, others), voltage (24 volts, 36 volts, 48 volts, 72 volts, others), and end user (warehouses, wholesale stores, construction sites, manufacturing industry, others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Forklift Battery Market - Europe accounts for a dominant market share of around 45% of the global market, primarily due to the high adoption of electric forklifts across the continent, which can be linked to the high focus on sustainability in the region.

Battery Monitor Market - Increasing popularity of wireless battery monitors with high-tech battery management units indicate the emerging trends in the battery monitor market. Ongoing developments in the battery technology and battery management systems will redefine the future of the battery monitor market.

Lithium-Ion Battery Pack Market - The li-ion battery market revenue totalled US$ 57.4 Bn for 2020, according to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Li-ion’s quality of being lightweight and the drop in the price for li-ion is driving the sales of the same.

Battery Monitor Market - Increasing popularity of wireless battery monitors with high-tech battery management units indicate the emerging trends in the battery monitor market. Ongoing developments in the battery technology and battery management systems will redefine the future of the battery monitor market.

Forklift Work Platforms Market - Industrial workplaces safety is improving, but there is still a long way to go. Several hazards, such as ladders and elevated edges, still present problems to workers. When removable attachments and their multiple uses are taken into account, the OSHA standards that govern worker safety are significantly more difficult to interpret.

Portable Forklift Ramps Market - A new report by Fact.MR provides a comprehensive outlook of the global portable forklift ramps market. Careful analysis of the past, present and future trends of different end-user industries has been considered while forecasting the market growth between the period of 2018 and 2027.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com 


