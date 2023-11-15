Copa Holdings (CPA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Copa Holdings (CPA) reported revenue of $867.71 million, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.39, compared to $2.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $879.27 million, representing a surprise of -1.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.74.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Load factor : 87.8% compared to the 87.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

Passenger revenue per ASM : 11.7 cents versus 11.82 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

Yield : 13.4 cents versus 13.52 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

RASM : 12.2 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.33 cents.

Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon : $3 compared to the $3.15 average estimate based on three analysts.

Available seat miles : 7,109 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7,045.17 million.

CASM : 9.3 cents compared to the 9.84 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

Revenue Passengers miles : 6,239 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,152.12 million.

Total Number of Aircraft : 103 compared to the 104 average estimate based on two analysts.

CASM excluding fuel : 5.8 cents compared to the 5.96 cents average estimate based on two analysts.

Fuel Gallons Consumed : 83.9 Mgal versus 82.47 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average.

Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue: $833.31 million compared to the $842.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

Shares of Copa Holdings have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

