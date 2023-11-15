Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.25
    -4.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,025.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,858.75
    -30.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,805.70
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.23
    -0.43 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,961.50
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5350
    +0.0940 (+2.12%)
     

  • Vix

    14.18
    +0.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2409
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.1500
    -0.1040 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,662.88
    +2,078.83 (+5.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    782.91
    +40.39 (+5.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.91
    +46.44 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,471.39
    -48.31 (-0.14%)
     

Copa Holdings (CPA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended September 2023, Copa Holdings (CPA) reported revenue of $867.71 million, up 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.39, compared to $2.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $879.27 million, representing a surprise of -1.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +17.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.74.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Copa Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Load factor: 87.8% compared to the 87.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Passenger revenue per ASM: 11.7 cents versus 11.82 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

  • Yield: 13.4 cents versus 13.52 cents estimated by three analysts on average.

  • RASM: 12.2 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.33 cents.

  • Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon: $3 compared to the $3.15 average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Available seat miles: 7,109 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7,045.17 million.

  • CASM: 9.3 cents compared to the 9.84 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Revenue Passengers miles: 6,239 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,152.12 million.

  • Total Number of Aircraft: 103 compared to the 104 average estimate based on two analysts.

  • CASM excluding fuel: 5.8 cents compared to the 5.96 cents average estimate based on two analysts.

  • Fuel Gallons Consumed: 83.9 Mgal versus 82.47 Mgal estimated by two analysts on average.

  • Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue: $833.31 million compared to the $842.07 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for Copa Holdings here>>>

Shares of Copa Holdings have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Advertisement