On December 22, 2023, Chief Development Officer William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Corcept Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders.

According to the data, the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during that time. The transaction history for Corcept Therapeutics Inc indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Corcept Therapeutics Inc were trading at $32, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.376 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 40.44, which is above both the industry median of 32.2 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.98, with a GF Value of $32.56, suggesting that Corcept Therapeutics Inc is fairly valued in the market. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc's Chief Development Officer Sells Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Corcept Therapeutics Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

