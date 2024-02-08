CoreCivic Inc (CXW) Reports Increased Net Income and Debt Reduction for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Net Income : Q4 net income rose to $26.5 million, up from $24.4 million in Q4 2022.

Debt Reduction : Reduced total debt by $158 million in 2023, nearing long-term leverage target.

Occupancy Rates : Achieved 74% occupancy, the highest since Q2 2020.

New Contracts : Secured three new management contracts in Q4, bolstering future growth prospects.

2024 Guidance : Provides full-year guidance with net income expected between $65 million and $80 million.

Share Repurchase: Repurchased 3.5 million shares in 2023, reflecting confidence in financial stability.

On February 7, 2024, CoreCivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. CoreCivic Inc is a diversified government solutions company that operates private prisons and detention centers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Safety, Community, and Properties, with the Safety segment contributing the majority of revenue through contracts with federal, state, and local government agencies.

Financial Performance and Challenges

CoreCivic Inc reported a net income increase in Q4 2023 to $26.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, compared to $24.4 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in Q4 2022. The company also exceeded the financial guidance for Q4 and finished within the top half of the guidance range for the full year. This performance is significant as it reflects the company's recovery toward pre-COVID-19 levels in terms of margins and occupancy rates. However, challenges remain, including the expected expiration of the lease of the California City Correctional Center, which could impact future earnings.

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

The company's debt reduction efforts resulted in a $158 million decrease in total debt for 2023, aligning closely with the long-term leverage target of 2.25x-2.75x. This fiscal discipline is particularly important in the Business Services industry, where financial stability is crucial for maintaining and securing government contracts. Additionally, the repurchase of 3.5 million shares underscores management's confidence in CoreCivic's financial health and future prospects.

Key Financial Metrics

CoreCivic Inc's financial achievements are underscored by several key metrics:

"We are pleased with CoreCivics financial performance for 2023, as we exceeded the financial guidance for the fourth quarter we provided in November 2023, and ended up in the top half of the financial guidance range we provided in February 2023 for Net income, Diluted EPS, FFO per diluted share and EBITDA," stated Damon T. Hininger, CoreCivics President and CEO.

These metrics are essential for evaluating the company's profitability and operational efficiency, particularly in the context of its capital allocation strategy and ongoing debt reduction efforts.

Analysis of Company Performance

CoreCivic's performance in 2023 demonstrates resilience and strategic growth, with a focus on debt reduction and operational efficiency. The signing of new management contracts positions the company for continued expansion, while the share repurchase program reflects a strong balance sheet and commitment to shareholder value. The company's guidance for 2024 suggests a positive outlook, although the loss of revenue from the California City Correctional Center lease expiration will be a factor to watch.

For more detailed financial information and future updates, interested parties can access supplemental financial data on CoreCivic's website and attend the webcast conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024.

CoreCivic's full-year 2024 financial guidance anticipates net income between $65.0 million and $80.0 million, with diluted EPS ranging from $0.58 to $0.72, and EBITDA projected between $300.3 million and $313.3 million. The company's capital expenditure forecast for 2024 is between $69.0 million and $75.0 million, which includes maintenance and other capital investments.

As CoreCivic continues to navigate the complexities of the private corrections and detention industry, its financial discipline and strategic contract management will be key to sustaining growth and profitability in the years ahead.

