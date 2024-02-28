Anthony Grande, EVP, Chief Development Officer of CoreCivic Inc (NYSE:CXW), executed a sale of 15,000 shares in the company on February 26, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. CoreCivic Inc is a diversified government solutions company providing corrections and detention management, community reentry services, and government real estate solutions. The company operates facilities that include a variety of managed security levels and provides inmate transportation and community corrections services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 70,000 shares of CoreCivic Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 17 insider sells.

CoreCivic Inc EVP, Chief Development Officer Anthony Grande Sells 15,000 Shares

On the date of the reported sale, shares of CoreCivic Inc were trading at $14.5, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.646 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 24.78, surpassing both the industry median of 17.91 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that CoreCivic Inc was significantly overvalued at the time of the sale. With a share price of $14.5 and a GF Value of $10.78, the price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.35.

CoreCivic Inc EVP, Chief Development Officer Anthony Grande Sells 15,000 Shares

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

