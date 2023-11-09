Corning Agrees to Sell Laser Business to Chinese Company

(Bloomberg) -- Corning Inc., the American manufacturer that supplies glass for Apple iPhones, has agreed to sell its German laser-technology business to China’s Suzhou Delphi Laser for as much as €15 million ($16 million).

Suzhou Delphi Laser signed a pact with Corning International on Wednesday to buy the entire stake of the division, Corning Laser Technologies, according to an exchange filing. Corning, based in the New York town of the same name, confirmed the transaction on Thursday.

Though the transaction is small in size, it faces an increasingly fraught regulatory climate. The Biden administration is more closely examining US business dealings with China, seeking to crack down on the sale of advanced technology to the country — fearing it may wind up in the hands of the military.

The Corning deal doesn’t involve cutting-edge semiconductors or chipmaking equipment, but the buyer has identified Huawei Technologies Co. as a customer. Huawei has come under increasing scrutiny over its security practices and recently began selling a smartphone in China that rivals Apple’s iPhone. The US banned business with Huawei during the Trump administration over national security concerns.

In a statement, Corning said the deal was meant to “better align the company’s business portfolio.”

“As this transaction is pending necessary approval, we’re unable to share additional details at this time,” Corning said.

The transaction will need approval from China, Germany and the US, as well as the company’s board and shareholders.

