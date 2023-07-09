Corning (NYSE:GLW) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.28 on the 28th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the dividend yield to 3.2%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Corning's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 146.2% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 47%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

Corning Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.30, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.12. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Corning Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Corning has been growing its earnings per share at 30% a year over the past five years. EPS has been growing well, but Corning has been paying out a massive proportion of its earnings, which can make the dividend tough to maintain.

Corning's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Corning will make a great income stock. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Corning has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

