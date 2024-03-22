Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript March 21, 2024

Corporación América Airports S.A. isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the Corporación América Airports Fourth quarter 2023 Conference Call. A slide presentation accompanies today's webcast and is available in the investor section of the Corporación América Airports website. As a reminder, all participants are in the listen only mode. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the presentation. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Patricio Inaki Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations. Patricio, please go ahead.

Patricio Inaki Esnaola: Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. Speaking during today's call will be Martin Eurnekian, our Chief Executive Officer and Jorge Arruda, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we proceed, I would like to make the following safe harbor statement. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements and I refer you to the forward-looking statements section of our earnings release and recent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed events or circumstances. Also, please note that throughout this call we will be discussing comparable figures, excluding the contribution from the friendly termination of the Natal concession.

We are also excluding the noncash hyperinflation adjustment in Argentina resulting from the application of IFRS rule IAS 29. In this respect, we know that the great majority of Argentine revenues are linked to the US dollar, while approximately half of costs are in Argentine pesos, resulting in an actual hedge against currency devaluation. I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Martin Eurnekian.

Martin Antranik Eurnekian: Thank you, Inaki, Hello everyone, and welcome to our fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. We appreciate you joining us today and look forward to providing additional perspective on our strong finish to the year. I will start with some overall comments on our fourth quarter and full year 2023 performance. And Jorge will provide additional details on his financial review before we open the call up for questions. I'm delighted to share that we delivered the greatest results in Q4, marking a strong conclusion to an outstanding year. We closed 2023 delivering year-on-year passenger traffic growth in the low teens during Q4 and up in the mid-20s for full year, with over 81 million passengers traveling across our airports, while advancing on our strategic goals.

Story continues

As previously reported, a key milestone in the quarter was the successful conclusion of the friendly termination process of the Natal Airport concession agreement, which benefited adjusted EBITDA by $166.5 million. The net amount to GAAP totaled BRL465 million. On a comparable basis, excluding the noncash accounting impacts from the application of rule IAS 29, we delivered revenue growth in the high teens with sustained expansion in revenue per passenger. When also excluding the contribution from the friendly termination of the Natal concession, adjusted EBITDA increased in the high 20s. Our positive performance was underpinned by strong momentum across all geographic regions, reflecting our unwavering commitment to efficient execution and our ability to leverage the ongoing recovery in travel demand.

Our robust balance sheet and healthy maturity profile underscore our commitment to financial strength. Please turn to Slide 4 as I would like to share a bit more of the business fundamentals underpinning the strong top-line performance we achieved in 2023. Starting with passenger traffic. Our airports benefited from the ongoing recovery in travel demand, evident through the higher load factors and the gradual reintroduction of flight roads and frequencies across all the countries in which we operate. Some of the new flights inaugurated in the quarter include Ezeiza JFK, Ezeiza Santo Domingo, Salta-Lima, and Montevideo-Bariloche among others. Not only total traffic for the quarter continued to recover reaching 99% of pre-pandemic levels, with international passengers exceeding fourth quarter of 2019 levels by 7%.

Traffic in Argentina and Uruguay exceeded pre-pandemic levels for the first time, while Armenia and Ecuador continued to surpass 2019 levels. Now moving on to some color by countries. Armenia remains the leader in the ongoing recovery, exceeding pre-pandemic levels for the seventh consecutive quarter. Year-on-year traffic increased 17% and was up 60% versus the fourth quarter of 2019. Supported by the introduction of new carriers and an increase in flight frequencies at the airport. We are encouraged that this strong performance persisted through February this year, with passenger traffic 85.1% above February 2019. Traffic volumes in Argentina increased 19% year-on-year and was 10% above fourth quarter of 2019 levels, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

Domestic passenger traffic, which also benefited from PreViaje, the government initiative launched in October to support local tourism, grew 18% year-on-year and surpassed fourth quarter of 2019 levels by 15%. International traffic was up 20% year-on-year, recovering to 99% of fourth quarter of 2019 levels, up from 89% in the previous quarter. We note that while domestic traffic comprises 70% of total traffic in the country, above 90% of passengers use fees that are generated by international traffic and fully linked to the US dollar. Next, Ecuador, where we saw a solid performance across both domestic and international traffic, while increased frequencies in both domestic and international routes contributed to 5% year-on-year growth in total volumes and above pre-pandemic levels.

Domestic traffic in the fourth quarter was affected by the exit of a local carrier. The positive performance continued in February with total traffic 3% above February 2019. Uruguay surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the first time, fueled by the addition of new routes and frequencies. Year-on-year traffic was up 24% and the strong performance continued in the first two months of the year. Passenger traffic in Italy was up 16% year-on-year with international traffic again ahead of pre-pandemic levels, while domestic traffic was at 88% of fourth quarter of 2019 levels. Florence airport continued to operate above pre-pandemic levels. While some destinations have not yet resumed at Pisa airport. Traffic at both airports was also impacted by a one-day strike in November.

An airline passenger going through the security process at an airport managed by the company.

Solid performance continued throughout the first month of the year, with total traffic 3% above pre-pandemic levels in February. Lastly, traffic in Brazil decelerated to 85% of pre-pandemic levels versus 94% in the previous quarter as market dynamics remained impacted by financial and aircraft constraints at some local airlines, together with the rising ticket prices which affected travel demand. This challenging environment in the industry continued in the first two months of the year. Moving on to cargo on Slide 5. We are encouraged by the ongoing recovery in our cargo business. Cargo volumes and revenues increased by 10% year-on-year. This solid performance in volumes was driven by strong year-on-year contributions from Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay, coupled with sustained recovery in the other geographies.

Notably, cargo revenues exceeded pre-pandemic levels across all countries of operations, except Italy that is still recovering. I will now hand off the call to Jorge, who will review our financial results. Please go ahead.

Jorge Arruda: Thank you, Martin, and good day everyone. I like to begin by addressing the ARS131 devaluation that took place in late December. Due to the application of IFRS rule IAS 29, we recorded a noncash accounting impact on our reported results. Please recall that the great majority of our revenues from our operations in Argentina are linked to US dollars, while approximately half of our costs are in Argentine pesos, thus providing us with a natural hedge against currency devaluation. Therefore, as [indiscernible] initially for a better and proper understanding of our performance, we will present and discuss our results, excluding the impact of rule IAS 29 in Argentina and the contribution from the friendly termination of the Natal concession given the one-off nature of this event.

Let's start with our top line on Slide 6. Total revenues ex IFRIC increased 19% year-on-year, well above 13% passenger traffic growth and surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 37%. The strong momentum we saw throughout the year continued into the fourth quarter in both the aeronautical and commercial segments. Importantly, the indemnification payment we received from the friendly termination of the Natal concession agreement was not recorded under the net revenue lines. Aeronautical revenues were up 23% year-on-year and surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 22%, mainly supported by tariff increases and the sustained recovery in passenger traffic. Argentina, Armenia, Uruguay and Ecuador delivered stronger aeronautical revenue growth year-on-year and also when compared to the fourth quarter in 2019.

Commercial revenues, which accounted for 47% of total revenues in the quarter were up 17% year-on-year and 59% [Technical Difficulty] This strong performance when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 levels was mainly driven by solid growth in cargo and duty-free revenues in Argentina and higher fuel-related revenues in Armenia. Up to the peso devaluation that took place in mid-December duty-free revenues in Argentina were unusually high as this business line benefited from favorable official exchange rates. In summary, our revenue per passenger in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $19.2, up 5% year-on-year and nearly 40% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Turning to Slide 7. Total cost and expenses ex IFRIC12 and ex ES29 and ex Natal increased 14% year-on-year following the growth of our business, but nonetheless remain well below the 19% revenue growth.

Compared to 2019 total cost and expenses ex IFRIC12 were up 7%. This was mainly explained by higher fuel costs in Armenia due to the increased fuel sales, while in Argentina we experienced higher salaries as the local inflation rate was above average currency depreciation. This is an evidence we achieved a linear cost structure when compared to pre-COVID. Moving on to profitability on Slide 8. As reported, adjusted EBITDA included the following two impacts. First, a $166.5 million positive contribution from the friendly termination of the Natal airport concession agreement. And second, a $29 million negative impact from the hyperinflation account in Argentina following the devaluation of the Argentine peso in late December. Excluding these two impacts, adjusted EBITDA ex IFRIC12 totaled $161 million up 29% year-on-year and well above the 14% growth in passenger traffic when compared to pre-pandemic adjusted EBITDA ex IFRIC12 was up 71%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin ex IFRIC12 expanded 3.3 percentage points to 40.5% year-on-year and 7 percentage points against pre-pandemic levels with strong momentum in most territories. Turning to Slide 9. We closed the year with a total liquidity position of $458 million, up $6 million when compared to year end 2022. Noteworthy, all of our operating subsidiaries reported positive cash flow from operating activities for the sixth consecutive quarter, while we reduced our gross index by $132 million to $1.3 billion at year-end. It is also important to mention that total liquidity as of December 2023 does not include the BRL465 million net indemnification payment received from the friendly termination of the Natal concession as funds were pledged to be in the year.

As of today, this pledge has been fully released. Moving on to debt and maturity profile on Slide 10. Total debt at quarter end was $1.3 billion while our net debt decreased to $963 million from $1.1 billion at year-end 2022. We closed the year with a robust balance sheet and healthy debt profile with no significant materials during the year. Consistent with our last quarter as a result of the continued growth of our adjusted EBITDA and lower debt levels, our net leverage ratio decreased further to 1.4 times from 2.4 times at December 2022. Wrapping up, we remain committed to a solid financial position. I will now hand the call to Martin, who will provide closing remarks and discuss our views for the year.

Martin Antranik Eurnekian: Now, to conclude today's presentation, please turn to Slide 12. I am pleased with our quarter and annual results. We delivered revenue growth above passenger traffic, an increase in revenue per passenger and strong growth in EBITDA, up 29% versus the fourth quarter of 2022 and 71% versus pre-pandemic levels. Advancing on our commercial strategy, we signed agreements for two new real estate projects at Brasilia Airport as we seek to further enhance commercial revenues and improve the passenger experience. The successful completion of the friendly termination process of the Natal concession agreement is evidence of our commitment to achieving significant milestones and creating value. Looking ahead over the next four to five years, we plan to expand our airport in Armenia and the two airports in Italy, following the approval from the respective local authorities.

On travel dynamics, we maintain a cautiously optimistic outlook on passenger traffic across our airport network. In Argentina, a concession we have successfully managed through various cycles and challenges over the past 25 years. We are cautiously monitoring macro conditions. Nevertheless, the government's proposed Open Skies policy will allow more companies to operate domestic and international flights. Thank you for your continued interest in CAAP. This ends our prepared remarks. We are ready to take your questions. Operator, please open the line for questions.

See also 12 Best Alternatives To Audible and 15 Countries with Most Climate Refugees in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.