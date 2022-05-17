U.S. markets closed

CORRECTING AND REPLACING: Definitive Healthcare to Present at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Definitive Healthcare Corp.
·1 min read
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a previous version of this release issued earlier today by Definitive Healthcare Corp. (Nasdaq: DH), the date of the presentation was Monday, May 23, 2022 at 9:20 a.m. ET. The correct presentation date is Wednesday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The updated release reads:

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Krantz, and its Chief Financial Officer, Rick Booth, will present at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

The Definitive Healthcare presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Definitive Healthcare investor relations website at https://ir.definitivehc.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About Definitive Healthcare
At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

Media Contacts:
Danielle Johns
djohns@definitivehc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251


