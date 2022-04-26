CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Provident Financial Holdings Reports Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2022 Results
Net Income of $1.70 Million in the March 2022 Quarter
Loans Held for Investment Increase 5% from June 30, 2021 to $893.6 Million
Total Deposits Increase 3% from June 30, 2021 to $963.5 Million
Improved Asset Quality with a $645,000 Recovery from the Allowance for Loan Losses
Non-Interest Expenses Remain Well-Controlled
RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PROV) please note that there are multiple revisions to the 6th, 7th, and 8th tables, beginning "Investment Securities:", "Loans Held For Investment:", and "Deposits:" respectively, and the tables have been replaced. The corrected release follows:
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced third quarter earnings for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $1.70 million, or $0.23 per diluted share (on 7.41 million average diluted shares outstanding), up nine percent from net income of $1.56 million, or $0.21 per diluted share (on 7.58 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. Compared to the same quarter last year, the increase in earnings was primarily attributable to a $445,000 higher recovery from the allowance for loan losses.
“I am pleased with our financial results this quarter and would like to highlight the robust loan portfolio growth, well-controlled operating expenses, and pristine credit quality. Each of these fundamentals will work to the Company’s benefit as we progress through 2022,” said Craig G. Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “And let’s not forget that the Company is well positioned to respond to future opportunities or challenges that may arise from current and future economic conditions as a result of our strong financial foundation,” said Mr. Blunden.
Return on average assets for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 0.57 percent, up from 0.53 percent for the same period of fiscal 2021; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 5.33 percent, up from 4.99 percent for the comparable period of fiscal 2021.
On a sequential quarter basis, the $1.70 million net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 reflects a 25 percent decrease from $2.26 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was primarily attributable to a $422,000 decrease in the recovery from the allowance for loan losses, a $254,000 decrease in non-interest income and a $125,000 decrease in net interest income. The decrease in the non-interest income was primarily due to lower loan servicing and other fees, primarily reflecting lower prepayment fees in the current quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $0.23 per share, down 23 percent from the $0.30 per share during the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Return on average assets was 0.57 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, down from 0.76 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2022; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 5.33 percent, down from 7.11 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, net income increased $2.41 million, or 57 percent, to $6.63 million from $4.22 million in the comparable period ended March 31, 2021; and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 increased 59 percent to $0.89 per share (on 7.49 million average diluted shares outstanding) from $0.56 per share (on 7.52 million average diluted shares outstanding) for the comparable nine-month period last year. Compared to the same period last year, the increase in earnings was primarily attributable to a $2.05 million recovery from a $59,000 provision for loan losses and a $1.34 million decrease in non-interest expense (primarily attributable to the Employee Retention Tax Credit recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2022) and a $219,000 increase in non-interest income, partly offset by a $172,000 decrease in net-interest income.
Net interest income increased $81,000 or one percent to $7.54 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $7.46 million for the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased by $10.3 million, or one percent, to $1.16 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year. The increase in the average balance of interest-earnings assets was due primarily to increases in loans held for investment and interest-earning deposits, partly offset by a decrease in investment securities. The net interest margin during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased by one basis point to 2.61 percent from 2.60 percent in the same quarter last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by eight basis points to 2.86 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 2.94 percent in the same quarter last year while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 10 basis points to 0.28 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 0.38 percent in the same quarter last year.
Interest income on loans receivable decreased by $279,000, or four percent, to $7.58 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $7.86 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. The decrease was due to a lower average yield, partly offset by a higher average balance. The average yield on loans receivable decreased by 20 basis points to 3.53 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from an average yield of 3.73 percent in the same quarter last year. Net deferred loan cost amortization in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased 31 percent to $496,000 from $717,000 in the same quarter last year. The average balance of loans receivable increased by $14.9 million, or two percent, to $858.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $843.4 million in the same quarter last year. Total loans originated and purchased for investment in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $94.0 million, up 54 percent from $61.0 million in the same quarter last year. Loan principal payments received in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $53.6 million, down 29 percent from $75.7 million in the same quarter last year.
Interest income from investment securities increased $63,000, or 14 percent, to $515,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $452,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2021. This increase was attributable to a higher average yield, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average yield on investment securities increased 20 basis points to 1.01 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 0.81 percent for the same quarter last year. The increase in the average investment securities yield was primarily attributable to the upward repricing of adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities and a lower premium amortization during the current quarter in comparison to the same quarter last year ($328,000 vs. $534,000). The average balance of investment securities decreased by $19.1 million, or nine percent, to $203.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $222.3 million in the same quarter last year.
In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Federal Home Loan Bank – San Francisco (“FHLB”) distributed a $123,000 cash dividend to the Bank on its FHLB stock, up $23,000 or 23 percent from $100,000 in the same quarter last year. The average balance of FHLB – San Francisco stock in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased $185,000, or two percent, to $8.2 million from $8.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021 and the average yield increased to 6.03 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 5.02 percent in the same quarter last year.
Interest income from interest-earning deposits, primarily cash deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, was $39,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, up 117 percent from $18,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase was due to a higher average yield and, to a lesser extent, a higher average balance. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 0.18 percent, up eight basis points from 0.10 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits increased $14.3 million, or 20 percent, to $86.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $71.7 million in the same quarter last year primarily as a result of an increase in deposits, partly offset by a decrease in borrowings.
Interest expense on deposits for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $274,000 as compared to $380,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of $106,000, or 28 percent. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was attributable to a lower average cost of deposits, partly offset by a higher average balance. The average cost of deposits improved, decreasing by five basis points to 0.12 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 0.17 percent in the same quarter last year. Average deposits increased $46.4 million, or five percent, to $963.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $916.7 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to increases in transaction accounts, partly offset by a managed run-off of higher cost time deposits.
Transaction account balances or “core deposits” increased $38.8 million, or five percent, to $836.3 million at March 31, 2022 from $797.5 million at June 30, 2021, while time deposits decreased $13.2 million, or nine percent, to $127.2 million at March 31, 2022 from $140.4 million at June 30, 2021.
Interest expense on borrowings, consisting of FHLB – San Francisco advances, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased $147,000, or 25 percent, to $446,000 from $593,000 for the same period last year. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was the result of a lower average balance, partly offset by a higher average cost. The average balance of borrowings decreased $35.7 million, or 31 percent, to $80.0 million while the average cost of borrowings increased 18 basis points to 2.26 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to an average balance of $115.7 million with an average cost of 2.08 percent in the same quarter last year. The decrease in the average balance and the increase in the average cost of borrowings were primarily due to prepayments and maturities of borrowings with a lower average cost than our remaining borrowings.
During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company recorded a recovery from the allowance for loan losses of $645,000, as compared to the $200,000 recovery recorded during the same period last year and the $1.07 million recovery from the allowance for loan losses recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (sequential quarter). The recovery from the allowance for loan losses for the current quarter primarily reflects improved credit quality and improving general economic conditions, partly offset by an increase in loans receivable during the current quarter; while the recovery from the allowance for loan losses recorded in the same quarter last year primarily reflected improved credit quality and a decrease in loans receivable.
Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-performing loans with underlying collateral located in California, decreased $6.6 million or 77 percent to $2.0 million, or 0.17 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2022, compared to $8.6 million, or 0.73 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2021. The non-performing loans at March 31, 2022 are comprised of eight single-family loans and one multi-family loan, while the non-performing loans at June 30, 2021 were comprised of 27 single-family loans and one multi-family loan. At both March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, there was no real estate owned.
Net loan recoveries for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $6,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable, as compared to net loan recoveries of $8,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and net loan recoveries of $262,000 or 0.12 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (sequential quarter).
Classified assets, comprised solely of loans, were $2.8 million at March 31, 2022 which consist of $789,000 of loans in the special mention category and $2.0 million of loans in the substandard category; while classified assets at June 30, 2021 were $10.4 million, consisting of $1.8 million of loans in the special mention category and $8.6 million of loans in the substandard category.
The allowance for loan losses was $6.0 million or 0.66 percent of gross loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, down from the $7.6 million or 0.88 percent of gross loans held for investment at June 30, 2021. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb potential losses inherent in loans held for investment at March 31, 2022 under the incurred loss methodology.
Non-interest income decreased by $85,000, or seven percent, to $1.11 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $1.20 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a $118,000 decrease in loan servicing and other fees. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income also decreased $254,000, or 19 percent, primarily as a result of a decrease in loan servicing and other fees.
Non-interest expenses remained relatively stable at $6.90 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $6.91 million for the same quarter last year. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expenses remained unchanged as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
The Company’s efficiency ratio in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 80 percent, unchanged as compared to the same quarter last year and slightly higher than the 76 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (sequential quarter) due to the declines in net interest income and non-interest income.
The Company’s provision for income taxes was $699,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, up 81 percent from $386,000 in the same quarter last year primarily due to higher net income before the provision for income taxes. The effective tax rate in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 29.2 percent, higher than the 19.8 percent effective tax rate in the same quarter last year. The lower than normal effective tax rate in the third quarter of last year was primarily attributable to the recognition of tax benefits resulting from the exercise of stock options.
The Company repurchased 69,271 shares of its common stock with an average cost of $16.69 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 pursuant to its stock repurchase plan. As of March 31, 2022, a total of 45,036 shares or 12 percent of the shares authorized for repurchase under the April 2020 stock repurchase plan remain available to purchase until the plan expires on April 27, 2022.
The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).
The Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-867-6169 and referencing access code number 6034711. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 4, 2022 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 9455626.
For more financial information about the Company please visit the website at www.myprovident.com and click on the “Investor Relations” section.
Safe-Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on Company’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes,; including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) - which are available on our website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share Information)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
60,121
$
85,680
$
88,249
$
70,270
$
71,629
Investment securities – held to maturity, at cost
195,579
205,065
205,821
223,306
239,480
Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value
2,944
3,118
3,316
3,587
3,802
Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,969; $6,608; $7,413; $7,587 and $8,346, respectively; includes $1,470; $1,555; $1,577; $1,874 and $1,879 at fair value, respectively
893,563
852,006
859,035
850,960
840,274
Accrued interest receivable
2,850
2,862
2,909
2,999
3,060
FHLB – San Francisco stock
8,155
8,155
8,155
8,155
7,970
Premises and equipment, net
8,957
8,942
9,014
9,377
9,608
Prepaid expenses and other assets
15,665
16,577
15,782
14,942
13,473
Total assets
$
1,187,834
$
1,182,405
$
1,192,281
$
1,183,596
$
1,189,296
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:
Non interest-bearing deposits
$
117,097
$
112,022
$
120,883
$
123,179
$
124,043
Interest-bearing deposits
846,403
844,326
835,859
814,794
809,713
Total deposits
963,500
956,348
956,742
937,973
933,756
Borrowings
80,000
80,000
90,000
100,983
111,000
Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities
16,717
18,123
17,304
17,360
18,790
Total liabilities
1,060,217
1,054,471
1,064,046
1,056,316
1,063,546
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding)
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615 and 18,226,615 shares issued respectively; 7,320,672; 7,389,943; 7,491,705; 7,541,469 and 7,516,547 shares outstanding, respectively)
183
183
183
183
182
Additional paid-in capital
98,617
98,404
98,179
97,978
97,323
Retained earnings
201,237
200,569
199,344
197,733
195,443
Treasury stock at cost (10,908,943; 10,839,672; 10,737,910; 10,688,146 and 10,710,068 shares, respectively)
(172,459
)
(171,280
)
(169,537
)
(168,686
)
(167,276
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
39
58
66
72
78
Total stockholders’ equity
127,617
127,934
128,235
127,280
125,750
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,187,834
$
1,182,405
$
1,192,281
$
1,183,596
$
1,189,296
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Interest income:
Loans receivable, net
$
7,581
$
7,860
$
23,676
$
25,121
Investment securities
515
452
1,366
1,378
FHLB – San Francisco stock
123
100
368
300
Interest-earning deposits
39
18
105
59
Total interest income
8,258
8,430
25,515
26,858
Interest expense:
Checking and money market deposits
54
50
169
220
Savings deposits
42
38
128
170
Time deposits
178
292
592
1,009
Borrowings
446
593
1,537
2,198
Total interest expense
720
973
2,426
3,597
Net interest income
7,538
7,457
23,089
23,261
(Recovery) provision for loan losses
(645
)
(200
)
(2,051
)
59
Net interest income, after (recovery) provision for loan losses
8,183
7,657
25,140
23,202
Non-interest income:
Loan servicing and other fees
237
355
867
880
Deposit account fees
329
318
966
957
Card and processing fees
378
366
1,182
1,098
Other
170
160
536
397
Total non-interest income
1,114
1,199
3,551
3,332
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,203
4,241
11,778
12,985
Premises and occupancy
836
863
2,499
2,631
Equipment
330
312
932
860
Professional expenses
299
367
1,108
1,183
Sales and marketing expenses
186
130
477
470
Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments
136
154
409
429
Other
909
842
2,263
2,252
Total non-interest expense
6,899
6,909
19,466
20,810
Income before income taxes
2,398
1,947
9,225
5,724
Provision for income taxes
699
386
2,595
1,502
Net income
$
1,699
$
1,561
$
6,630
$
4,222
Basic earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.21
$
0.89
$
0.57
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.21
$
0.89
$
0.56
Cash dividend per share
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.42
$
0.42
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters
(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Share Information)
Quarter Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Interest income:
Loans receivable, net
$
7,581
$
7,920
$
8,175
$
7,735
$
7,860
Investment securities
515
433
418
471
452
FHLB – San Francisco stock
123
123
122
118
100
Interest-earning deposits
39
35
31
19
18
Total interest income
8,258
8,511
8,746
8,343
8,430
Interest expense:
Checking and money market deposits
54
58
57
48
50
Savings deposits
42
45
41
38
38
Time deposits
178
199
215
260
292
Borrowings
446
546
545
619
593
Total interest expense
720
848
858
965
973
Net interest income
7,538
7,663
7,888
7,378
7,457
Recovery from allowance for loan losses
(645
)
(1,067
)
(339
)
(767
)
(200
)
Net interest income, after recovery from allowance for loan losses
8,183
8,730
8,227
8,145
7,657
Non-interest income:
Loan servicing and other fees
237
444
186
290
355
Deposit account fees
329
325
312
290
318
Card and processing fees
378
399
405
507
366
Other
170
200
166
154
160
Total non-interest income
1,114
1,368
1,069
1,241
1,199
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
4,203
4,455
3,120
2,172
4,241
Premises and occupancy
836
758
905
869
863
Equipment
330
314
288
293
312
Professional expenses
299
348
461
378
367
Sales and marketing expenses
186
149
142
210
130
Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments
136
136
137
123
154
Other
909
739
615
878
842
Total non-interest expense
6,899
6,899
5,668
4,923
6,909
Income before income taxes
2,398
3,199
3,628
4,463
1,947
Provision for income taxes
699
935
961
1,124
386
Net income
$
1,699
$
2,264
$
2,667
$
3,339
$
1,561
Basic earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.30
$
0.35
$
0.44
$
0.21
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.30
$
0.35
$
0.44
$
0.21
Cash dividends per share
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.14
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Return on average assets
0.57
%
0.53
%
0.74
%
0.48
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
5.33
%
4.99
%
6.94
%
4.51
%
Stockholders’ equity to total assets
10.74
%
10.57
%
10.74
%
10.57
%
Net interest spread
2.58
%
2.56
%
2.62
%
2.66
%
Net interest margin
2.61
%
2.60
%
2.65
%
2.70
%
Efficiency ratio
79.74
%
79.82
%
73.07
%
78.25
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
110.79
%
110.94
%
110.73
%
110.79
%
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.21
$
0.89
$
0.57
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.21
$
0.89
$
0.56
Book value per share
$
17.43
$
16.73
$
17.43
$
16.73
Shares used for basic EPS computation
7,357,989
7,462,795
7,441,632
7,446,970
Shares used for diluted EPS computation
7,412,516
7,579,897
7,490,822
7,521,173
Total shares issued and outstanding
7,320,672
7,516,547
7,320,672
7,516,547
LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT:
Mortgage Loans:
Single-family
$
54,978
$
38,928
$
135,118
$
74,571
Multi-family
31,487
21,208
71,725
59,487
Commercial real estate
7,011
830
11,216
2,690
Construction
544
—
2,228
1,828
Total loans originated and purchased for investment
$
94,020
$
60,966
$
220,287
$
138,576
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
03/31/22
12/31/21
09/30/21
06/30/21
03/31/21
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Return on average assets
0.57
%
0.76
%
0.89
%
1.12
%
0.53
%
Return on average stockholders' equity
5.33
%
7.11
%
8.39
%
10.65
%
4.99
%
Stockholders’ equity to total assets
10.74
%
10.82
%
10.76
%
10.75
%
10.57
%
Net interest spread
2.58
%
2.61
%
2.69
%
2.50
%
2.56
%
Net interest margin
2.61
%
2.64
%
2.71
%
2.54
%
2.60
%
Efficiency ratio
79.74
%
76.39
%
63.28
%
57.12
%
79.82
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
110.79
%
110.65
%
110.76
%
110.77
%
110.94
%
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:
Basic earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.30
$
0.35
$
0.44
$
0.21
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.23
$
0.30
$
0.35
$
0.44
$
0.21
Book value per share
$
17.43
$
17.31
$
17.12
$
16.88
$
16.73
Average shares used for basic EPS
7,357,989
7,435,218
7,529,870
7,518,542
7,462,795
Average shares used for diluted EPS
7,412,516
7,482,812
7,575,320
7,590,312
7,579,897
Total shares issued and outstanding
7,320,672
7,389,943
7,491,705
7,541,469
7,516,547
LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT:
Mortgage loans:
Single-family
$
54,978
$
45,720
$
34,420
$
51,574
$
38,928
Multi-family
31,487
14,920
25,318
36,987
21,208
Commercial real estate
7,011
3,005
1,200
1,128
830
Construction
544
1,684
—
3,598
—
Total loans originated and purchased for investment
$
94,020
$
65,329
$
60,938
$
93,287
$
60,966
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
03/31/22
12/31/21
09/30/21
06/30/21
03/31/21
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DELINQUENT LOANS:
Recourse reserve for loans sold
$
160
$
160
$
200
$
200
$
215
Allowance for loan losses
$
5,969
$
6,608
$
7,413
$
7,587
$
8,346
Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net
0.22
%
0.33
%
0.77
%
1.02
%
1.16
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.17
%
0.24
%
0.55
%
0.73
%
0.82
%
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans held
for investment
0.66
%
0.77
%
0.86
%
0.88
%
0.98
%
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized)
—
%
(0.12
)%
(0.08
)%
—
%
—
%
Non-performing loans
$
1,996
$
2,802
$
6,616
$
8,646
$
9,759
Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent
$
2
$
3
$
20
$
—
$
—
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
03/31/22
12/31/21
09/30/21
06/30/21
03/31/21
Recourse provision (recovery) for loans sold
$
—
$
(40
)
$
—
$
(15
)
$
—
(Recovery) provision for loan losses
$
(645
)
$
(1,067
)
$
(339
)
$
(767
)
$
(200
)
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(6
)
$
(262
)
$
(165
)
$
(8
)
$
(8
)
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
03/31/2022
12/31/2021
09/30/2021
06/30/2021
03/31/2021
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK):
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.27
%
10.02
%
9.81
%
10.19
%
9.99
%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
19.32
%
19.69
%
18.90
%
18.58
%
18.77
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
19.32
%
19.69
%
18.90
%
18.58
%
18.77
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
20.29
%
20.79
%
20.12
%
19.76
%
20.02
%
As of March 31,
2022
2021
Balance
Rate(1)
Balance
Rate(1)
INVESTMENT SECURITIES:
Held to maturity:
Certificates of deposit
$
600
0.28
%
$
1,000
0.34
%
U.S. SBA securities
950
0.60
1,877
0.60
U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS
191,074
1.33
236,603
1.30
U.S. government sponsored enterprise CMO
2,955
2.02
—
—
Total investment securities held to maturity
$
195,579
1.33
%
$
239,480
1.29
%
Available for sale (at fair value):
U.S. government agency MBS
$
1,832
1.79
%
$
2,360
2.52
%
U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS
977
2.30
1,279
2.62
Private issue collateralized mortgage obligations
135
2.54
163
3.38
Total investment securities available for sale
$
2,944
1.99
%
$
3,802
2.59
%
Total investment securities
$
198,523
1.34
%
$
243,282
1.31
%
_________________
(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)
As of March 31,
2022
2021
Balance
Rate(1)
Balance
Rate(1)
LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT:
Single-family (1 to 4 units)
$
327,661
3.16
%
$
254,393
3.61
%
Multi-family (5 or more units)
468,656
4.00
483,283
4.14
Commercial real estate
91,344
4.59
99,722
4.68
Construction
4,127
5.09
3,508
6.00
Other mortgage
131
5.25
140
5.25
Commercial business
459
5.88
851
6.39
Consumer
73
15.00
96
15.00
Total loans held for investment
892,451
3.76
%
841,993
4.05
%
Advance payments of escrows
194
339
Deferred loan costs, net
6,887
6,288
Allowance for loan losses
(5,969
)
(8,346
)
Total loans held for investment, net
$
893,563
$
840,274
Purchased loans serviced by others included above
$
11,653
3.51
%
$
14,339
3.54
%
_________________
(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.
As of March 31,
2022
2021
Balance
Rate(1)
Balance
Rate(1)
DEPOSITS:
Checking accounts – non interest-bearing
$
117,097
—
%
$
124,043
—
%
Checking accounts – interest-bearing
347,972
0.04
320,704
0.04
Savings accounts
332,452
0.05
302,673
0.05
Money market accounts
38,754
0.09
39,945
0.08
Time deposits
127,225
0.55
146,391
0.77
Total deposits
$
963,500
0.11
%
$
933,756
0.16
%
BORROWINGS:
Overnight
$
—
—
%
$
—
—
%
Three months or less
—
—
—
—
Over three to six months
20,000
1.75
21,000
1.75
Over six months to one year
—
—
10,000
2.20
Over one year to two years
40,000
2.25
20,000
1.75
Over two years to three years
10,000
2.61
40,000
2.25
Over three years to four years
10,000
2.79
10,000
2.61
Over four years to five years
—
—
10,000
2.79
Over five years
—
—
—
—
Total borrowings
$
80,000
2.24
%
$
111,000
2.14
%
_________________
(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Balance
Rate(1)
Balance
Rate(1)
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS:
Loans receivable, net
$
858,300
3.53
%
$
843,374
3.73
%
Investment securities
203,171
1.01
222,284
0.81
FHLB – San Francisco stock
8,155
6.03
7,970
5.02
Interest-earning deposits
86,007
0.18
71,728
0.10
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,155,633
2.86
%
$
1,145,356
2.94
%
Total assets
$
1,187,979
$
1,176,614
Deposits
$
963,112
0.12
%
$
916,749
0.17
%
Borrowings
80,000
2.26
115,672
2.08
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,043,112
0.28
%
$
1,032,421
0.38
%
Total stockholders’ equity
$
127,519
$
125,052
_________________
(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Balance
Rate(1)
Balance
Rate(1)
SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS:
Loans receivable, net
$
855,080
3.69
%
$
868,462
3.86
%
Investment securities
210,978
0.86
195,463
0.94
FHLB – San Francisco stock
8,155
6.02
7,970
5.02
Interest-earning deposits
86,402
0.16
76,642
0.10
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,160,615
2.93
%
$
1,148,537
3.12
%
Total assets
$
1,193,219
$
1,179,517
Deposits
$
959,153
0.12
%
$
906,169
0.21
%
Borrowings
88,986
2.30
130,510
2.24
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,048,139
0.31
%
$
1,036,679
0.46
%
Total stockholders’ equity
$
127,358
$
124,749
_________________
(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.
ASSET QUALITY:
As of
As of
As of
As of
As of
03/31/22
12/31/21
09/30/21
06/30/21
03/31/21
Loans on non-accrual status (excluding restructured loans):
Mortgage loans:
Single-family
$
716
$
745
$
739
$
882
$
896
Multi-family
306
1,077
775
781
786
Total
1,022
1,822
1,514
1,663
1,682
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:
—
—
—
—
—
Total
—
—
—
—
—
Restructured loans on non-accrual status:
Mortgage loans:
Single-family
974
980
5,102
6,983
8,077
Total
974
980
5,102
6,983
8,077
Total non-performing loans (1)
1,996
2,802
6,616
8,646
9,759
Real estate owned, net
—
—
—
—
—
Total non-performing assets
$
1,996
$
2,802
$
6,616
$
8,646
$
9,759
_________________
(1) The non-performing loans balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans and include fair value adjustments.