CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Provident Financial Holdings Reports Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2022 Results

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.
·29 min read
In this article:
  • PROV
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.

Net Income of $1.70 Million in the March 2022 Quarter

Loans Held for Investment Increase 5% from June 30, 2021 to $893.6 Million

Total Deposits Increase 3% from June 30, 2021 to $963.5 Million

Improved Asset Quality with a $645,000 Recovery from the Allowance for Loan Losses

Non-Interest Expenses Remain Well-Controlled

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PROV) please note that there are multiple revisions to the 6th, 7th, and 8th tables, beginning "Investment Securities:", "Loans Held For Investment:", and "Deposits:" respectively, and the tables have been replaced. The corrected release follows:

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Bank”), today announced third quarter earnings for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $1.70 million, or $0.23 per diluted share (on 7.41 million average diluted shares outstanding), up nine percent from net income of $1.56 million, or $0.21 per diluted share (on 7.58 million average diluted shares outstanding), in the comparable period a year ago. Compared to the same quarter last year, the increase in earnings was primarily attributable to a $445,000 higher recovery from the allowance for loan losses.

“I am pleased with our financial results this quarter and would like to highlight the robust loan portfolio growth, well-controlled operating expenses, and pristine credit quality. Each of these fundamentals will work to the Company’s benefit as we progress through 2022,” said Craig G. Blunden, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “And let’s not forget that the Company is well positioned to respond to future opportunities or challenges that may arise from current and future economic conditions as a result of our strong financial foundation,” said Mr. Blunden.

Return on average assets for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 0.57 percent, up from 0.53 percent for the same period of fiscal 2021; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 5.33 percent, up from 4.99 percent for the comparable period of fiscal 2021.

On a sequential quarter basis, the $1.70 million net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 reflects a 25 percent decrease from $2.26 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was primarily attributable to a $422,000 decrease in the recovery from the allowance for loan losses, a $254,000 decrease in non-interest income and a $125,000 decrease in net interest income. The decrease in the non-interest income was primarily due to lower loan servicing and other fees, primarily reflecting lower prepayment fees in the current quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $0.23 per share, down 23 percent from the $0.30 per share during the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Return on average assets was 0.57 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, down from 0.76 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2022; and return on average stockholders’ equity for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 5.33 percent, down from 7.11 percent for the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2022, net income increased $2.41 million, or 57 percent, to $6.63 million from $4.22 million in the comparable period ended March 31, 2021; and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 increased 59 percent to $0.89 per share (on 7.49 million average diluted shares outstanding) from $0.56 per share (on 7.52 million average diluted shares outstanding) for the comparable nine-month period last year. Compared to the same period last year, the increase in earnings was primarily attributable to a $2.05 million recovery from a $59,000 provision for loan losses and a $1.34 million decrease in non-interest expense (primarily attributable to the Employee Retention Tax Credit recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2022) and a $219,000 increase in non-interest income, partly offset by a $172,000 decrease in net-interest income.

Net interest income increased $81,000 or one percent to $7.54 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $7.46 million for the same quarter last year. The average balance of interest-earning assets increased by $10.3 million, or one percent, to $1.16 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year. The increase in the average balance of interest-earnings assets was due primarily to increases in loans held for investment and interest-earning deposits, partly offset by a decrease in investment securities. The net interest margin during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased by one basis point to 2.61 percent from 2.60 percent in the same quarter last year. The average yield on interest-earning assets decreased by eight basis points to 2.86 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 2.94 percent in the same quarter last year while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 10 basis points to 0.28 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 0.38 percent in the same quarter last year.

Interest income on loans receivable decreased by $279,000, or four percent, to $7.58 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $7.86 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. The decrease was due to a lower average yield, partly offset by a higher average balance. The average yield on loans receivable decreased by 20 basis points to 3.53 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from an average yield of 3.73 percent in the same quarter last year. Net deferred loan cost amortization in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased 31 percent to $496,000 from $717,000 in the same quarter last year. The average balance of loans receivable increased by $14.9 million, or two percent, to $858.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $843.4 million in the same quarter last year. Total loans originated and purchased for investment in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $94.0 million, up 54 percent from $61.0 million in the same quarter last year. Loan principal payments received in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $53.6 million, down 29 percent from $75.7 million in the same quarter last year.

Interest income from investment securities increased $63,000, or 14 percent, to $515,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $452,000 for the same quarter of fiscal 2021. This increase was attributable to a higher average yield, partly offset by a lower average balance. The average yield on investment securities increased 20 basis points to 1.01 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 0.81 percent for the same quarter last year. The increase in the average investment securities yield was primarily attributable to the upward repricing of adjustable-rate mortgage-backed securities and a lower premium amortization during the current quarter in comparison to the same quarter last year ($328,000 vs. $534,000). The average balance of investment securities decreased by $19.1 million, or nine percent, to $203.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $222.3 million in the same quarter last year.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Federal Home Loan Bank – San Francisco (“FHLB”) distributed a $123,000 cash dividend to the Bank on its FHLB stock, up $23,000 or 23 percent from $100,000 in the same quarter last year. The average balance of FHLB – San Francisco stock in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased $185,000, or two percent, to $8.2 million from $8.0 million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021 and the average yield increased to 6.03 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 5.02 percent in the same quarter last year.

Interest income from interest-earning deposits, primarily cash deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, was $39,000 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, up 117 percent from $18,000 in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase was due to a higher average yield and, to a lesser extent, a higher average balance. The average yield earned on interest-earning deposits in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 0.18 percent, up eight basis points from 0.10 percent in the same quarter last year. The average balance of the Company’s interest-earning deposits increased $14.3 million, or 20 percent, to $86.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $71.7 million in the same quarter last year primarily as a result of an increase in deposits, partly offset by a decrease in borrowings.

Interest expense on deposits for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $274,000 as compared to $380,000 for the same period last year, a decrease of $106,000, or 28 percent. The decrease in interest expense on deposits was attributable to a lower average cost of deposits, partly offset by a higher average balance. The average cost of deposits improved, decreasing by five basis points to 0.12 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from 0.17 percent in the same quarter last year. Average deposits increased $46.4 million, or five percent, to $963.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $916.7 million in the same quarter last year, primarily due to increases in transaction accounts, partly offset by a managed run-off of higher cost time deposits.

Transaction account balances or “core deposits” increased $38.8 million, or five percent, to $836.3 million at March 31, 2022 from $797.5 million at June 30, 2021, while time deposits decreased $13.2 million, or nine percent, to $127.2 million at March 31, 2022 from $140.4 million at June 30, 2021.

Interest expense on borrowings, consisting of FHLB – San Francisco advances, for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased $147,000, or 25 percent, to $446,000 from $593,000 for the same period last year. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was the result of a lower average balance, partly offset by a higher average cost. The average balance of borrowings decreased $35.7 million, or 31 percent, to $80.0 million while the average cost of borrowings increased 18 basis points to 2.26 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to an average balance of $115.7 million with an average cost of 2.08 percent in the same quarter last year. The decrease in the average balance and the increase in the average cost of borrowings were primarily due to prepayments and maturities of borrowings with a lower average cost than our remaining borrowings.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company recorded a recovery from the allowance for loan losses of $645,000, as compared to the $200,000 recovery recorded during the same period last year and the $1.07 million recovery from the allowance for loan losses recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (sequential quarter). The recovery from the allowance for loan losses for the current quarter primarily reflects improved credit quality and improving general economic conditions, partly offset by an increase in loans receivable during the current quarter; while the recovery from the allowance for loan losses recorded in the same quarter last year primarily reflected improved credit quality and a decrease in loans receivable.

Non-performing assets, comprised solely of non-performing loans with underlying collateral located in California, decreased $6.6 million or 77 percent to $2.0 million, or 0.17 percent of total assets, at March 31, 2022, compared to $8.6 million, or 0.73 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2021. The non-performing loans at March 31, 2022 are comprised of eight single-family loans and one multi-family loan, while the non-performing loans at June 30, 2021 were comprised of 27 single-family loans and one multi-family loan. At both March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, there was no real estate owned.

Net loan recoveries for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $6,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable, as compared to net loan recoveries of $8,000 or 0.00 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and net loan recoveries of $262,000 or 0.12 percent (annualized) of average loans receivable for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (sequential quarter).

Classified assets, comprised solely of loans, were $2.8 million at March 31, 2022 which consist of $789,000 of loans in the special mention category and $2.0 million of loans in the substandard category; while classified assets at June 30, 2021 were $10.4 million, consisting of $1.8 million of loans in the special mention category and $8.6 million of loans in the substandard category.

The allowance for loan losses was $6.0 million or 0.66 percent of gross loans held for investment at March 31, 2022, down from the $7.6 million or 0.88 percent of gross loans held for investment at June 30, 2021. Management believes that, based on currently available information, the allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb potential losses inherent in loans held for investment at March 31, 2022 under the incurred loss methodology.

Non-interest income decreased by $85,000, or seven percent, to $1.11 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 from $1.20 million in the same period last year, primarily due to a $118,000 decrease in loan servicing and other fees. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest income also decreased $254,000, or 19 percent, primarily as a result of a decrease in loan servicing and other fees.

Non-interest expenses remained relatively stable at $6.90 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $6.91 million for the same quarter last year. On a sequential quarter basis, non-interest expenses remained unchanged as compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

The Company’s efficiency ratio in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 80 percent, unchanged as compared to the same quarter last year and slightly higher than the 76 percent in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (sequential quarter) due to the declines in net interest income and non-interest income.

The Company’s provision for income taxes was $699,000 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, up 81 percent from $386,000 in the same quarter last year primarily due to higher net income before the provision for income taxes. The effective tax rate in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was 29.2 percent, higher than the 19.8 percent effective tax rate in the same quarter last year. The lower than normal effective tax rate in the third quarter of last year was primarily attributable to the recognition of tax benefits resulting from the exercise of stock options.

The Company repurchased 69,271 shares of its common stock with an average cost of $16.69 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2022 pursuant to its stock repurchase plan. As of March 31, 2022, a total of 45,036 shares or 12 percent of the shares authorized for repurchase under the April 2020 stock repurchase plan remain available to purchase until the plan expires on April 27, 2022.

The Bank currently operates 13 retail/business banking offices in Riverside County and San Bernardino County (Inland Empire).

The Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-867-6169 and referencing access code number 6034711. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, May 4, 2022 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 and referencing access code number 9455626.

For more financial information about the Company please visit the website at www.myprovident.com and click on the “Investor Relations” section.

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on Company’s credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes,; including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) - which are available on our website at www.myprovident.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of us and could negatively affect our operating and stock price performance

Contacts:

Craig G. Blunden

Donavon P. Ternes

Chairman and

President, Chief Operating Officer,

Chief Executive Officer

and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060

(951) 686-6060


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Unaudited –In Thousands, Except Share Information)

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

60,121

$

85,680

$

88,249

$

70,270

$

71,629

Investment securities – held to maturity, at cost

195,579

205,065

205,821

223,306

239,480

Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value

2,944

3,118

3,316

3,587

3,802

Loans held for investment, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,969; $6,608; $7,413; $7,587 and $8,346, respectively; includes $1,470; $1,555; $1,577; $1,874 and $1,879 at fair value, respectively

893,563

852,006

859,035

850,960

840,274

Accrued interest receivable

2,850

2,862

2,909

2,999

3,060

FHLB – San Francisco stock

8,155

8,155

8,155

8,155

7,970

Premises and equipment, net

8,957

8,942

9,014

9,377

9,608

Prepaid expenses and other assets

15,665

16,577

15,782

14,942

13,473

Total assets

$

1,187,834

$

1,182,405

$

1,192,281

$

1,183,596

$

1,189,296

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Liabilities:

Non interest-bearing deposits

$

117,097

$

112,022

$

120,883

$

123,179

$

124,043

Interest-bearing deposits

846,403

844,326

835,859

814,794

809,713

Total deposits

963,500

956,348

956,742

937,973

933,756

Borrowings

80,000

80,000

90,000

100,983

111,000

Accounts payable, accrued interest and other liabilities

16,717

18,123

17,304

17,360

18,790

Total liabilities

1,060,217

1,054,471

1,064,046

1,056,316

1,063,546

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock, $.01 par value (2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding)

Common stock, $.01 par value; (40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615; 18,229,615 and 18,226,615 shares issued respectively; 7,320,672; 7,389,943; 7,491,705; 7,541,469 and 7,516,547 shares outstanding, respectively)

183

183

183

183

182

Additional paid-in capital

98,617

98,404

98,179

97,978

97,323

Retained earnings

201,237

200,569

199,344

197,733

195,443

Treasury stock at cost (10,908,943; 10,839,672; 10,737,910; 10,688,146 and 10,710,068 shares, respectively)

(172,459

)

(171,280

)

(169,537

)

(168,686

)

(167,276

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

39

58

66

72

78

Total stockholders’ equity

127,617

127,934

128,235

127,280

125,750

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,187,834

$

1,182,405

$

1,192,281

$

1,183,596

$

1,189,296


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited - In Thousands, Except Earnings Per Share)

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Interest income:

Loans receivable, net

$

7,581

$

7,860

$

23,676

$

25,121

Investment securities

515

452

1,366

1,378

FHLB – San Francisco stock

123

100

368

300

Interest-earning deposits

39

18

105

59

Total interest income

8,258

8,430

25,515

26,858

Interest expense:

Checking and money market deposits

54

50

169

220

Savings deposits

42

38

128

170

Time deposits

178

292

592

1,009

Borrowings

446

593

1,537

2,198

Total interest expense

720

973

2,426

3,597

Net interest income

7,538

7,457

23,089

23,261

(Recovery) provision for loan losses

(645

)

(200

)

(2,051

)

59

Net interest income, after (recovery) provision for loan losses

8,183

7,657

25,140

23,202

Non-interest income:

Loan servicing and other fees

237

355

867

880

Deposit account fees

329

318

966

957

Card and processing fees

378

366

1,182

1,098

Other

170

160

536

397

Total non-interest income

1,114

1,199

3,551

3,332

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

4,203

4,241

11,778

12,985

Premises and occupancy

836

863

2,499

2,631

Equipment

330

312

932

860

Professional expenses

299

367

1,108

1,183

Sales and marketing expenses

186

130

477

470

Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments

136

154

409

429

Other

909

842

2,263

2,252

Total non-interest expense

6,899

6,909

19,466

20,810

Income before income taxes

2,398

1,947

9,225

5,724

Provision for income taxes

699

386

2,595

1,502

Net income

$

1,699

$

1,561

$

6,630

$

4,222

Basic earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.21

$

0.89

$

0.57

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.21

$

0.89

$

0.56

Cash dividend per share

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.42

$

0.42


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Sequential Quarters
(Unaudited – In Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Interest income:

Loans receivable, net

$

7,581

$

7,920

$

8,175

$

7,735

$

7,860

Investment securities

515

433

418

471

452

FHLB – San Francisco stock

123

123

122

118

100

Interest-earning deposits

39

35

31

19

18

Total interest income

8,258

8,511

8,746

8,343

8,430

Interest expense:

Checking and money market deposits

54

58

57

48

50

Savings deposits

42

45

41

38

38

Time deposits

178

199

215

260

292

Borrowings

446

546

545

619

593

Total interest expense

720

848

858

965

973

Net interest income

7,538

7,663

7,888

7,378

7,457

Recovery from allowance for loan losses

(645

)

(1,067

)

(339

)

(767

)

(200

)

Net interest income, after recovery from allowance for loan losses

8,183

8,730

8,227

8,145

7,657

Non-interest income:

Loan servicing and other fees

237

444

186

290

355

Deposit account fees

329

325

312

290

318

Card and processing fees

378

399

405

507

366

Other

170

200

166

154

160

Total non-interest income

1,114

1,368

1,069

1,241

1,199

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

4,203

4,455

3,120

2,172

4,241

Premises and occupancy

836

758

905

869

863

Equipment

330

314

288

293

312

Professional expenses

299

348

461

378

367

Sales and marketing expenses

186

149

142

210

130

Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments

136

136

137

123

154

Other

909

739

615

878

842

Total non-interest expense

6,899

6,899

5,668

4,923

6,909

Income before income taxes

2,398

3,199

3,628

4,463

1,947

Provision for income taxes

699

935

961

1,124

386

Net income

$

1,699

$

2,264

$

2,667

$

3,339

$

1,561

Basic earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.30

$

0.35

$

0.44

$

0.21

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.30

$

0.35

$

0.44

$

0.21

Cash dividends per share

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.14

$

0.14


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Return on average assets

0.57

%

0.53

%

0.74

%

0.48

%

Return on average stockholders' equity

5.33

%

4.99

%

6.94

%

4.51

%

Stockholders’ equity to total assets

10.74

%

10.57

%

10.74

%

10.57

%

Net interest spread

2.58

%

2.56

%

2.62

%

2.66

%

Net interest margin

2.61

%

2.60

%

2.65

%

2.70

%

Efficiency ratio

79.74

%

79.82

%

73.07

%

78.25

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

110.79

%

110.94

%

110.73

%

110.79

%

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:

Basic earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.21

$

0.89

$

0.57

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.21

$

0.89

$

0.56

Book value per share

$

17.43

$

16.73

$

17.43

$

16.73

Shares used for basic EPS computation

7,357,989

7,462,795

7,441,632

7,446,970

Shares used for diluted EPS computation

7,412,516

7,579,897

7,490,822

7,521,173

Total shares issued and outstanding

7,320,672

7,516,547

7,320,672

7,516,547

LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT:

Mortgage Loans:

Single-family

$

54,978

$

38,928

$

135,118

$

74,571

Multi-family

31,487

21,208

71,725

59,487

Commercial real estate

7,011

830

11,216

2,690

Construction

544

2,228

1,828

Total loans originated and purchased for investment

$

94,020

$

60,966

$

220,287

$

138,576


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands, Except Share Information)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

03/31/22

12/31/21

09/30/21

06/30/21

03/31/21

SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Return on average assets

0.57

%

0.76

%

0.89

%

1.12

%

0.53

%

Return on average stockholders' equity

5.33

%

7.11

%

8.39

%

10.65

%

4.99

%

Stockholders’ equity to total assets

10.74

%

10.82

%

10.76

%

10.75

%

10.57

%

Net interest spread

2.58

%

2.61

%

2.69

%

2.50

%

2.56

%

Net interest margin

2.61

%

2.64

%

2.71

%

2.54

%

2.60

%

Efficiency ratio

79.74

%

76.39

%

63.28

%

57.12

%

79.82

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

110.79

%

110.65

%

110.76

%

110.77

%

110.94

%

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA:

Basic earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.30

$

0.35

$

0.44

$

0.21

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.30

$

0.35

$

0.44

$

0.21

Book value per share

$

17.43

$

17.31

$

17.12

$

16.88

$

16.73

Average shares used for basic EPS

7,357,989

7,435,218

7,529,870

7,518,542

7,462,795

Average shares used for diluted EPS

7,412,516

7,482,812

7,575,320

7,590,312

7,579,897

Total shares issued and outstanding

7,320,672

7,389,943

7,491,705

7,541,469

7,516,547

LOANS ORIGINATED AND PURCHASED FOR INVESTMENT:

Mortgage loans:

Single-family

$

54,978

$

45,720

$

34,420

$

51,574

$

38,928

Multi-family

31,487

14,920

25,318

36,987

21,208

Commercial real estate

7,011

3,005

1,200

1,128

830

Construction

544

1,684

3,598

Total loans originated and purchased for investment

$

94,020

$

65,329

$

60,938

$

93,287

$

60,966


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

03/31/22

12/31/21

09/30/21

06/30/21

03/31/21

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS AND DELINQUENT LOANS:

Recourse reserve for loans sold

$

160

$

160

$

200

$

200

$

215

Allowance for loan losses

$

5,969

$

6,608

$

7,413

$

7,587

$

8,346

Non-performing loans to loans held for investment, net

0.22

%

0.33

%

0.77

%

1.02

%

1.16

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.17

%

0.24

%

0.55

%

0.73

%

0.82

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans held

for investment

0.66

%

0.77

%

0.86

%

0.88

%

0.98

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans receivable (annualized)

%

(0.12

)%

(0.08

)%

%

%

Non-performing loans

$

1,996

$

2,802

$

6,616

$

8,646

$

9,759

Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent

$

2

$

3

$

20

$

$


Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

03/31/22

12/31/21

09/30/21

06/30/21

03/31/21

Recourse provision (recovery) for loans sold

$

$

(40

)

$

$

(15

)

$

(Recovery) provision for loan losses

$

(645

)

$

(1,067

)

$

(339

)

$

(767

)

$

(200

)

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(6

)

$

(262

)

$

(165

)

$

(8

)

$

(8

)


As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

03/31/2022

12/31/2021

09/30/2021

06/30/2021

03/31/2021

REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (BANK):

Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.27

%

10.02

%

9.81

%

10.19

%

9.99

%

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

19.32

%

19.69

%

18.90

%

18.58

%

18.77

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

19.32

%

19.69

%

18.90

%

18.58

%

18.77

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

20.29

%

20.79

%

20.12

%

19.76

%

20.02

%


As of March 31,

2022

2021

Balance

Rate(1)

Balance

Rate(1)

INVESTMENT SECURITIES:

Held to maturity:

Certificates of deposit

$

600

0.28

%

$

1,000

0.34

%

U.S. SBA securities

950

0.60

1,877

0.60

U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS

191,074

1.33

236,603

1.30

U.S. government sponsored enterprise CMO

2,955

2.02

Total investment securities held to maturity

$

195,579

1.33

%

$

239,480

1.29

%

Available for sale (at fair value):

U.S. government agency MBS

$

1,832

1.79

%

$

2,360

2.52

%

U.S. government sponsored enterprise MBS

977

2.30

1,279

2.62

Private issue collateralized mortgage obligations

135

2.54

163

3.38

Total investment securities available for sale

$

2,944

1.99

%

$

3,802

2.59

%

Total investment securities

$

198,523

1.34

%

$

243,282

1.31

%


_________________
(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

As of March 31,

2022

2021

Balance

Rate(1)

Balance

Rate(1)

LOANS HELD FOR INVESTMENT:

Single-family (1 to 4 units)

$

327,661

3.16

%

$

254,393

3.61

%

Multi-family (5 or more units)

468,656

4.00

483,283

4.14

Commercial real estate

91,344

4.59

99,722

4.68

Construction

4,127

5.09

3,508

6.00

Other mortgage

131

5.25

140

5.25

Commercial business

459

5.88

851

6.39

Consumer

73

15.00

96

15.00

Total loans held for investment

892,451

3.76

%

841,993

4.05

%

Advance payments of escrows

194

339

Deferred loan costs, net

6,887

6,288

Allowance for loan losses

(5,969

)

(8,346

)

Total loans held for investment, net

$

893,563

$

840,274

Purchased loans serviced by others included above

$

11,653

3.51

%

$

14,339

3.54

%


_________________
(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

As of March 31,

2022

2021

Balance

Rate(1)

Balance

Rate(1)

DEPOSITS:

Checking accounts – non interest-bearing

$

117,097

%

$

124,043

%

Checking accounts – interest-bearing

347,972

0.04

320,704

0.04

Savings accounts

332,452

0.05

302,673

0.05

Money market accounts

38,754

0.09

39,945

0.08

Time deposits

127,225

0.55

146,391

0.77

Total deposits

$

963,500

0.11

%

$

933,756

0.16

%

BORROWINGS:

Overnight

$

%

$

%

Three months or less

Over three to six months

20,000

1.75

21,000

1.75

Over six months to one year

10,000

2.20

Over one year to two years

40,000

2.25

20,000

1.75

Over two years to three years

10,000

2.61

40,000

2.25

Over three years to four years

10,000

2.79

10,000

2.61

Over four years to five years

10,000

2.79

Over five years

Total borrowings

$

80,000

2.24

%

$

111,000

2.14

%

_________________
(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited - Dollars in Thousands)

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Balance

Rate(1)

Balance

Rate(1)

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS:

Loans receivable, net

$

858,300

3.53

%

$

843,374

3.73

%

Investment securities

203,171

1.01

222,284

0.81

FHLB – San Francisco stock

8,155

6.03

7,970

5.02

Interest-earning deposits

86,007

0.18

71,728

0.10

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,155,633

2.86

%

$

1,145,356

2.94

%

Total assets

$

1,187,979

$

1,176,614

Deposits

$

963,112

0.12

%

$

916,749

0.17

%

Borrowings

80,000

2.26

115,672

2.08

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,043,112

0.28

%

$

1,032,421

0.38

%

Total stockholders’ equity

$

127,519

$

125,052


_________________
(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Balance

Rate(1)

Balance

Rate(1)

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS:

Loans receivable, net

$

855,080

3.69

%

$

868,462

3.86

%

Investment securities

210,978

0.86

195,463

0.94

FHLB – San Francisco stock

8,155

6.02

7,970

5.02

Interest-earning deposits

86,402

0.16

76,642

0.10

Total interest-earning assets

$

1,160,615

2.93

%

$

1,148,537

3.12

%

Total assets

$

1,193,219

$

1,179,517

Deposits

$

959,153

0.12

%

$

906,169

0.21

%

Borrowings

88,986

2.30

130,510

2.24

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

1,048,139

0.31

%

$

1,036,679

0.46

%

Total stockholders’ equity

$

127,358

$

124,749


_________________
(1) The interest rate described in the rate column is the weighted-average interest rate or yield/cost of all instruments, which are included in the balance of the respective line item.


ASSET QUALITY:

As of

As of

As of

As of

As of

03/31/22

12/31/21

09/30/21

06/30/21

03/31/21

Loans on non-accrual status (excluding restructured loans):

Mortgage loans:

Single-family

$

716

$

745

$

739

$

882

$

896

Multi-family

306

1,077

775

781

786

Total

1,022

1,822

1,514

1,663

1,682

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more:

Total

Restructured loans on non-accrual status:

Mortgage loans:

Single-family

974

980

5,102

6,983

8,077

Total

974

980

5,102

6,983

8,077

Total non-performing loans (1)

1,996

2,802

6,616

8,646

9,759

Real estate owned, net

Total non-performing assets

$

1,996

$

2,802

$

6,616

$

8,646

$

9,759

_________________
(1) The non-performing loans balances are net of individually evaluated or collectively evaluated allowances, specifically attached to the individual loans and include fair value adjustments.


