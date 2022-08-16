U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

CORRECTION - Loyal Source Government Services Ranks No. 1717 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

Loyal Source Government Services
·4 min read
Loyal Source Government Services
Loyal Source Government Services

For the 5th Time, Loyal Source Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1717 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 361%

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Note: this is an updated release to reflect the correct growth percentage of 361%

Today, Inc. revealed that Loyal Source Government Services, one of the nation’s leading healthcare solutions providers, is No. 1717 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

With over 5,000 global employees and growing, Loyal Source provides workforce solutions worldwide at more than 250 locations, specializing in programs for government healthcare, technical and support services, travel healthcare and engineering. Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies, all while maintaining a devotion to uplifting the local community and a positive company culture.

“At Loyal Source, we recognize that growth starts internally with a strong, passionate and dedicated team,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source. “With a skilled team of motivated professionals, we have been able to provide exceptional client solutions and exceed client expectations year after year. Making the Inc. 5000 list for a fifth time is a true testament to our hard work and drive as a company.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
  
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

For more information on Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About Loyal Source  
Loyal Source is an Orlando-based workforce solutions provider dedicated to delivering elite services worldwide. With a focus on government healthcare, technical and support services, engineering, and travel healthcare, Loyal Source provides exceptional custom solutions to both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit www.loyalsource.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact
Hannah Young
Uproar PR for Loyal Source
HYoung@uproarpr.com
321-236-0102


