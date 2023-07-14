Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) delivers shareholders decent 44% return over 1 year, surging 4.7% in the last week alone

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) share price is 44% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 15% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Corsair Gaming hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Since it's been a strong week for Corsair Gaming shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Because Corsair Gaming made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Corsair Gaming saw its revenue shrink by 23%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 44% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Corsair Gaming shareholders have gained 44% over the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 3.3%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Corsair Gaming that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

