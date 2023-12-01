Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. Having said that, after a brief look, Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Corus Entertainment is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = CA$176m ÷ (CA$2.7b - CA$588m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

Therefore, Corus Entertainment has an ROCE of 8.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 8.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Corus Entertainment compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Corus Entertainment's historical ROCE trend, it isn't fantastic. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 8.2% we see today. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 51% over that same period. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 21%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 8.2%. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Corus Entertainment is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. We expect this has contributed to the stock plummeting 84% during the last five years. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Corus Entertainment and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

