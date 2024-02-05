On February 1, 2024, the insider, Vice President of Accounting Jennifer Yoss, executed a sale of 1,500 shares of CorVel Corp (NASDAQ:CRVL), as indicated by a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a stock price of $239.41 per share, resulting in a total sale value of $359,115.

CorVel Corp is a provider of workers' compensation solutions for employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and Medicare services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,100 shares of CorVel Corp and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction history for the company reveals a pattern of 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of CorVel Corp were trading at $239.41 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.029 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 54.56, which is significantly above both the industry median of 11.67 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently 1.18, with a GF Value of $203.64, suggesting that CorVel Corp is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation analysis. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

CorVel Corp Vice President of Accounting Jennifer Yoss Sells 1,500 Shares

CorVel Corp Vice President of Accounting Jennifer Yoss Sells 1,500 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

