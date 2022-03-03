U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.00
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,875.00
    +26.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,222.00
    -17.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.42
    +3.82 (+3.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.70
    +11.40 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    +0.37 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1078
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.68
    -2.64 (-7.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3381
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6900
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,635.44
    -227.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.24
    -17.30 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,379.91
    -49.65 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 225,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

CorVel’s Critical Incident Stress Debriefing Program Offers Proactive Approach to Mental Health for Employees After Experiencing Traumatic Events

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CorVel Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CRVL
    Watchlist
CorVel Corp.
CorVel Corp.

Presentation at PARMA highlights program benefits for public agencies and their employees

IRVINE, Calif., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL), a national provider of risk management solutions, presented its Critical Incident Stress Debriefing program, highlighting positive outcomes with the City of Beverly Hills, at the annual Public Agency Risk Management Association (PARMA) meeting on March 1, 2022, in Anaheim, California.

Critical incident stress debriefing has been around for over ten years. However, it has recently re-emerged as a tool for employers facing several challenges in our current climate. During the presentation, Tyla A. DiMaria, RN, Case Management Manager for CorVel, discussed the company’s patient-centered approach that helps employees who have witnessed a catastrophic or traumatic event process the situation, work through the hurdles and develop coping mechanisms to return to work as quickly as possible.

“These past two years have put a spotlight on mental health, as people have been dealing with the stresses of illness, death, civil unrest, isolation and so many other difficult situations,” DiMaria said. “We’ve seen a significant increase in depression, anxiety, crippling fear and other mental health issues, especially for essential workers, and these challenges must be addressed and not ignored.”

Last year, CorVel’s program was expanded to address COVID-19 traumatic stress—a syndrome developing due to the significant mental health challenges associated with the pandemic. During the presentation, DiMaria outlined how the City of Beverly Hills partnered with CorVel to implement a critical incident and COVID-19 traumatic stress debriefing program for city employees, improving return to work and positively impacting overall costs and outcomes.

“We are very proud of our expanded Critical Incident Stress Debriefing program, which places emphasis on the injured worker and their overall wellbeing,” said Karen Thomas, Vice President, Clinical Solutions at CorVel. “At CorVel, we take a patient-centered approach to claims management to ensure that the injured worker feels supported throughout the process, regardless of the type of illness or injury. By taking a proactive approach to mental health, we can improve outcomes and reduce costs for customers while increasing satisfaction and care for injured workers.”

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. We partner with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker’s compensation and health, auto and liability services. Our diverse suite of solutions combines our integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s network solution services and the Company’s continued investment in these and other innovative technologies, and statements relating to the Company’s workers’ comp service offerings. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the risk that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition is greater than our initial assessment.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact: Melissa Storan
Phone: 949-851-1473
www.corvel.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Cathie’s a boom or bust investor’ — what Wood’s former boss says about the star fund manager

    Wood's former boss at AllianceBernstein says the Ark Invest fund manager "doesn't disinvest or risk manage"

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved for retirement, and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. I want to retire at 62. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TD BANK GROUP DECLARES DIVIDENDS

    The Toronto-Dominion Bank (the "Bank") today announced that a dividend in an amount of eighty-nine cents (89 cents) per fully paid common share in the capital stock of the Bank has been declared for the quarter ending April 30, 2022, payable on and after April 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2022.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Is Still a Buy

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been one of the worst-performing stocks in the financial sector recently. Here's a rundown of why PayPal has struggled recently, and why it is now at the top of my watch list. PayPal beat analyst estimates on revenue in the fourth quarter, but beyond that, the earnings report was a disappointment for investors.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Russian planes face being grounded as UK shuts Kremlin out of insurance market - live updates

    Russia's financial system teeters on the brink of collapse Kremlin holds 36 taxpayer-owned satellites hostage in OneWeb stand-off FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc Gas prices hit another record: Oil tops $118 a barrel Ben Marlow: Moscow's contempt for the West comes back to bite it as the first domino falls Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Tesla Finally Gets German Plant Approval. The Stock Is Falling.

    Tesla received its final permits for its new facility near Berlin, according to a report. That means the auto maker can start assembling cars in Europe.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Snowflake Plunges on Projection for Slowing Revenue Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc., a software company that helps businesses organize data in the cloud, plunged 22% in early trading on Thursday after projecting that annual product sales growth would slow from its previous triple-digit-percentage pace.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their N

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Growth stocks have been particularly hard hit, but value stocks haven't exactly been spared. Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, has been one of the most beaten-down stocks in the market recently. Block generated gross profit of more than $4.4 billion in 2021, and nearly half of that came from the Cash App side of the business, which has grown more than tenfold in the past three years alone.

  • ETFs are becoming Russia's 'entire market' as Moscow exchange remains closed: Strategist

    ETF Trends CIO and Director of Research Dave Nadig joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Russian ETFs and energy ETFs as MOEX remains closed and the Russia-Ukraine war continues.

  • Plug Power doubles workforce in race to add factories, hydrogen plants around the world

    "If you look at what is going on in Ukraine at the moment and you look at the energy security issues and you couple that with people wanting to reduce their [carbon] footprint, I even think this could go faster," says Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh.

  • Costco Reports Earnings Thursday. Strong Holiday Results Could Be in Store.

    Costco’s focus on low prices and breadth of merchandise appealed to consumers as the pandemic dragged on.

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • Why Inovio Stock Tumbled on a Good Day for the Market Wednesday

    Wednesday was a banner day for stocks, but you'd never know it from the performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO). After market hours on Tuesday, Inovio revealed that it booked revenue of $839,000 in its fourth quarter of 2021, well down from the $5.6 million in the same quarter the previous year. The wide misses were compounded by an update on Inovio's clinical programs.

  • London Stock Exchange suspends trading in 28 Russian companies

    LSE halts transactions in firms hit by sanctions and warns more may follow