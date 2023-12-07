CosMc's: McDonald's reveals locations for chain's new spinoff restaurant and menu

The first CosMc's location will open in Bolingbrook, Illinois this month.

Good news, McDonald's fans: the wait to try the chain's new spinoff, CosMc's, will soon be over.

Announced by McDonald's CEO and president Christopher Kempczinski during the company's second-quarter earnings call in July, the new limited chain, titled "CosMc's," is described by the company as a "new small-format, beverage-led concept."

Earlier this week, the internet got an advanced sneak peek at the menu thanks to a local who snapped a few pictures of the yet-to-open inaugural location in Bolingbrook, Illinois. McDonald's officially released the menu for CosMc's Wednesday, along with more information about the coming limited rollout.

Dying to get your hands on some galactic new items? We've got you covered. Here's what we know about the opening so far.

What is CosMc's?

The new restaurant's theme is inspired by a 1980s mascot, but it seems the character may have had a redesign.

CosMc's is a new spinoff restaurant idea from McDonald's. Kempczinski described it as "a small format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality."

It seems the company plans to lean into the space-based, futurism-of-the-past aesthetic associated with a mascot named CosMc character who appeared in ads in the late '80s and early '90s. McDonald's has had success with the nostalgia market lately, having rolled out adult Happy Meals last year before reintroducing the Hamburglar in April and Grimace in June with a special birthday meal and a purple shake. And just last week, McDonald's announced that is was bringing back its McNugget buddies on Dec. 11.

When does CosMc's open?

The newly revealed menu places a heavy emphasis on drinks.

While Kempczinski originally gave a rough timeline of early 2024 for location openings, Wednesday's announcement said the initial location in Bolingbrook, a town about 30 miles outside Chicago, will open this month. In an email, McDonald's told USA TODAY that eager fans can expect to see the doors open later this week.

McDonald's plans to open approximately 10 CosMc’s pilot locations by the end of 2024.

CosMc's locations

The food menu has some classics and some brand new bites to try.

McDonald's did not reveal exact locations for the rest of the rollout beyond the inaugural Bolingbrook, Illinois store. According to the announcement, patrons in the Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio metro areas can expect to see more locations popping up in the coming months.

What is on the CosMc's menu?

The cafe-style menu is full of drinks, snacks and a few classic items.

Some fast food fans online have compared the newly released menu to that of coffee chain Dutch Bros, as it places a heavy emphasis on fanciful drinks.

The menu features teas and lemonades, coffees, slushies, frappes and signature fruit energy-style drinks called "Galactic Boosts." Some highlights include a Turmeric Spiced Latte, S'mores Cold Brew, Churro Frappe and Sour Cherry Energy Burst.

With seven iced tea and lemonade flavors, four Galactic Boost energy drinks, 11 coffee and tea-based beverages and five frappe flavors, along with the traditional list of soft drinks and milkshakes, CosMc's has a lot to offer those looking for something new.

The food menu is a little more limited but equally unique, featuring a Spicy Queso Sandwich, a Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich, Pretzel Bites, Savory Hash Brown Bites, a snack box and stuffed pastry bites called McPops. There are also cookies, sundaes, McFlurries, ice cream and three traditional McMuffin options.

