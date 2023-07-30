Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 28, 2023

Costamare Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.95, expectations were $0.59.

Operator: Thank you for standing by ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Costamare Inc. Conference Call on the Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. We have with us Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of the company. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today Friday, July 28, 2023. We would like to remind you that, this conference call contains forward-looking statements. Please take a moment to read Slide number 2 of the presentation which contains the forward-looking statements. And I will now pass the floor to your speaker today, Mr. Zikos. Please go ahead, sir.

Gregory Zikos: Thank you and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. During the second quarter of the year, the company generated net income of about $69 million. As of quarter end liquidity was $1 billion. In the container ship sector, the charter market has been softening although rates still remain at healthy levels. The order book, however, remains a principal threat to the market. On the dry bulk side, our own dry bulk vessels continue to trade on a spot basis, while the trading platform has grown to a fleet of 56 ships. Having invested $200 million in the dry bulk operating platform, we have a long-term commitment to the sector whose fundamentals we view positively. Regarding Neptune Maritime leasing, the platform has been steadily growing on a prudent basis, having concluded in total leasing transactions worth of $120 million which are complemented by a healthy pipeline extending over in the coming quarters.

Finally, during the quarter we proceeded with our share buyback program and we have bought $15 million worth of common share highlighting our strong belief that the share price is heavily undervalued considering both the company's performance and prospects. Moving now to the slide presentation. On Slide 3, you can see our second quarter results. Net income for the quarter was roughly $63 million or $0.52 per share. Adjusted net income was around $69 million or $0.56 cents per share. Our liquidity stands at over $1 million. On Slide 4, you can see an update on our share repurchase program. Since the beginning of Q2, we partnered approximately 5.4 million common shares for $50 million worth. Slide 5. As far as CBI is concerned, we have chartering 56 period vessels with the majority of the fleet being on index linked, chartering agreements.

Story continues

53 of those vessels have been already delivered and are running. Regarding our leasing platform, we have already invested around $50 million. Since inception, NML has financed 12 ships through sale and lease by transactions. Slide 6. Our financing arrangements amounted roughly to $175 million without an increase in leverage. Those deals were coupled with extension of maturities and improvement on fighting cost. We continue to charter on our driver basis in the sport market, having entered into more than 50 chartering agreements is our last earnings release. On the alternative side, our revenue days are essentially a hundred percent fixed for ‘23 and 87% fixed for ’24, while our contracted revenues are $2.9 billion with a TEU-weighted remaining time strategy duration of about 3.9 years.

bob63/Shutterstock.com

Slide 7, we have sold one dry bulk vessels and have agreed to acquire to keep size dry bulk ships. Both vessels will be partnered with cash on hand. In addition, we have concluded containerships transactions with your capital for two containerships vessels, while we have agreed to sell another containerships where we own a 49% equity interest. Moving to Slide 8, the containerships at the market has been softening. Although rates remain at healthy levels, driver market remains volatile while for the remainder of 2023, the FFA market indicates signs of recovery in Q3 and further strengthening in Q4. Finally, we continue to have a long uninterrupted division track record boosted by strong sponsor support. On Slide 9, our liquidity has increased significantly over the year, standing at above $1 billion.

This liquidity gives us the ability to look for opportunities to grow the company on a healthy basis. Moving to Slide 10, Charter Rate the containership market have remaining at healthy levels. Added capacity remains at historically low levels of about 1%. And finally, on Slide 11, you can see the recent drive bulk market trends in the spotted forward market order book is at 7.4% of the total fleet. With that, we can conclude our presentation and we can now take questions. Thank you. Operator, we can take questions now.

See also Billionaire Jeff Vinik's Stock Picks and 10-Year Performance and 10 Best Small Cap Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.