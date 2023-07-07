Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.115

The board of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.115 per share on the 7th of August. This payment means the dividend yield will be 4.6%, which is below the average for the industry.

Costamare's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Costamare's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 59.3% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 5.6%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.08, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.46. This works out to be a decline of approximately 8.2% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Costamare has impressed us by growing EPS at 59% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Costamare Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Costamare has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Is Costamare not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

