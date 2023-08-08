This Costco Groupon Has $185 in Benefits When You Sign Up for Membership

NoDerog / Getty Images

If you’ve been thinking about the many perks that come with a Costco membership, you might have held off due to the yearly membership fee of $60 to $120. However, a new Groupon deal might encourage you to finally join. Priced at $60 and available through August 20, it comes with an annual Gold Star membership for you and a household member plus $185 in perks.

The first perk is a $45 digital shopping card you can use at Costco in person or online. And if you use Costco Travel to spend at least $2,500 on an eligible vacation, you can get an additional $100 digital shopping card. Finally, Costco gives you a coupon for $40 off an online order of at least $250, excluding shipping and taxes.

These promotions come with fine print to review carefully. For example, the travel promotion only applies for trip dates through April 30, 2024, and you’ll need to use both the coupon and travel promotion before October 31, 2023. Limitations also apply to the digital shopping cards since you can’t use them at Costco’s food court, gas station or car wash.

To qualify for the Groupon offer, you must not have had an active membership later than March 2023. Once you buy the voucher, you must go to your local Costco to officially sign up for membership by October 31 otherwise, you lose the perks. You can still redeem the expired Groupon for the $60 you paid after that date.

It’s also important to note that you won’t get the incentives right when you receive your membership card. Instead, you’ll get two emails a week later that include the $45 digital shopping card, $40 off coupon and details on how to use them. For the travel deal, the email with your $100 digital shopping card won’t arrive until 10 days past your trip date. Be sure to use all your perks before they expire.

While this Groupon offer may sound appealing, make sure becoming a Costco member is worth it for you. You’ll most likely benefit if you buy items in bulk or want competitive prices on major purchases such as computers or appliances. While the company offers shipping and grocery delivery, it helps if there’s a convenient Costco near you to visit.

Keep in mind you have to pay $60 annually to keep your Gold Star membership. However, Costco does have a generous cancellation policy that lets you get your membership fee back at any time.

