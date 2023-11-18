Costco Health Insurance: It’s the Cheapest Option for Millions of Members — Should You Sign Up?

Art Wager / iStock.com

Costco now offers members access to online healthcare services for only $29.

The new service is available through a deal with direct-to-consumer healthcare marketplace Sesame. The company said Costco members can book health care services directly through their memberships in all 50 states.

“Quality, great value and low price are what the Costco brand is known for,” David Goldhill, Sesame’s co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “When it comes to health care, Sesame also delivers high quality and great value — and a low price that will be appreciated by Costco Members when it comes to their own care.”

Here are some of the perks Costco members can enjoy:

Virtual primary care ($29).

Health check-ups, including a standard lab panel and a virtual follow-up consultation with a provider ($72).

Virtual mental health therapy ($79).

10% off other Sesame services, including in-person appointments.

According to the statement, before Costco members can access special discount pricing, they’ll need to create an account on Sesame and verify their Costco membership via a Costco.com account.

Sesame doesn’t accept health insurance, which helps keep prices low. Costco members can instead pay cash for healthcare, even if they’re enrolled in a high deductible insurance plan, uninsured or just prefer the low price.

The average annual health insurance premiums in 2023 are $8,435 for single coverage and $23,968 for family coverage, KFF reported. While Costco’s healthcare services could help you save a substantial amount of money, those who need specialized care may not receive enough coverage for their needs.

Costco Sees Healthcare Competition Heating Up

Costco isn’t the only retailer providing health care to its customers.

In August, Amazon announced that its virtual clinic is available nationwide, CNN reported. Amazon Clinic launched last year, offering 24/7 access to third-party healthcare providers through Amazon.com and its mobile app. CVS, Walgreens and Walmart have made similar offerings, CNN added.

