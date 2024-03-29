Could The Market Be Wrong About Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Sempra's (NYSE:SRE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 3.9% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sempra's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sempra is:

11% = US$3.6b ÷ US$34b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.11.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Sempra's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Sempra seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.5%. This probably goes some way in explaining Sempra's moderate 12% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Sempra's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 5.5%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is SRE worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SRE is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Sempra Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Sempra has a three-year median payout ratio of 64% (which means it retains 36% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Sempra is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 51% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Sempra's performance has been quite good. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

