Could Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation's (NYSE:ZWS) Weak Financials Mean That The Market Could Correct Its Share Price?

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions' (NYSE:ZWS) stock is up by 6.3% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak financials, as long-term fundamentals ultimately dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Zurn Elkay Water Solutions' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions is:

6.5% = US$104m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.07 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions' Earnings Growth And 6.5% ROE

When you first look at it, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions' ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 17%. For this reason, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions' five year net income decline of 25% is not surprising given its lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For example, it is possible that the business has allocated capital poorly or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

Story continues

That being said, we compared Zurn Elkay Water Solutions' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 13% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for ZWS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions' declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 61% (or a retention ratio of 39%). With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely.

Additionally, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has paid dividends over a period of four years, which means that the company's management is rather focused on keeping up its dividend payments, regardless of the shrinking earnings. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 25% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions' payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 11%, over the same period.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. The company has seen a lack of earnings growth as a result of retaining very little profits and whatever little it does retain, is being reinvested at a very low rate of return. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

