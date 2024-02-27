Coupang’s Sales Jump After Loyalty Perks Retain Shoppers

(Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc. reported a better-than-expected 23% rise in revenue, clocking its fastest growth since 2021 in the face of weak consumer sentiment.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Net revenue at South Korea’s largest online retailer came to $6.6 billion in the December quarter, beating an average analyst estimate of $6.4 billion. It reported a net income of $1.03 billion, although more than 80% of that stemmed from a one-time tax accounting gain.

For the full calendar year, the company posted its first net income since it was founded in 2010. Backed by SoftBank Group Corp., the company popularized early and one-day delivery in South Korea, taking market share from traditional retail giants such as Emart and Lotte Mart. Its loyalty program akin to Amazon.com Inc.’s Prime also helped it win and retain customers, propelling active users to record highs in past quarters. That number rose to more than 21 million during the quarter, up 16% from a year ago.

The US-traded shares rose 6.6% in extended trading.

Coupang is seeking growth in markets such as Taiwan, at the same time that peers in China like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s AliExpress and PDD Holdings Inc.’s Temu are also venturing abroad. In January, Coupang said it has completed the acquisition of UK-based Farfetch Holdings Plc.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.