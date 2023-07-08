Is Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Covalon Technologies Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In March 2023, Covalon Technologies had CA$11m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through CA$9.4m. Therefore, from March 2023 it had roughly 14 months of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Covalon Technologies Growing?

Notably, Covalon Technologies actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 170%, signifying heavy investment in the business. That does give us pause, and we can't take much solace in the operating revenue growth of 12% in the same time frame. Considering both these metrics, we're a little concerned about how the company is developing. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Covalon Technologies has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

Can Covalon Technologies Raise More Cash Easily?

Given the trajectory of Covalon Technologies' cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Covalon Technologies has a market capitalisation of CA$41m and burnt through CA$9.4m last year, which is 23% of the company's market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Covalon Technologies' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Covalon Technologies' cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Covalon Technologies' cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Covalon Technologies (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

