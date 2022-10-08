U.S. markets closed

Credit Union 1 and the Golic Family Foundation Announce Partnership and Plan to Distribute $100,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits in 2023

Credit Union 1
·3 min read

CU1 and former NFL player and veteran sportscaster Mike Golic will launch the partnership at the Shamrock Series presented by Credit Union 1 and invite local nonprofits in South Bend, Michiana, and Chicagoland to apply for grants.

Mike Golic at Credit Union 1 in South Bend

Mike Golic at Credit Union 1 in South Bend
Mike Golic at Credit Union 1 in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Union 1 (CU1)—a leading financial institution with branches across Illinois, Indiana, and Nevada, and the Official Banking Partner of Notre Dame Athletics—is announcing its partnership with the Golic Family Foundation, a charitable organization started by notable Notre Dame alumnus, former NFL player and veteran sportscaster Mike Golic and his family. Together, CU1 and the Golic Family Foundation plan to offer $100,000 in grants to local nonprofits serving the South Bend community and beyond in 2023.

The partnership builds upon the success of the inaugural Golic Sub-Par Classic at The University of Notre Dame, held in June 2022. Credit Union 1 was the primary sponsor for the event, which benefited The Logan Center, Center for the Homeless, Food Bank of Northern Indiana and the South Bend Animal Resource Center.

"South Bend will always be home to our family thanks to the countless memories and milestones we have celebrated here, and we look forward to giving back to the community that helped shape us all," says Golic. "Through the Golic Family Foundation, which will expand on the success of the inaugural Sub-Par Classic, we will raise money for causes near to our heart, and we are excited that this partnership with Credit Union 1 will allow us to give back in an even bigger way."

In addition to the $100,000 of grants that will be distributed, Credit Union 1 also plans to donate $200 to the Golic Family Foundation each time a new member opens a Fighting Irish Program account, allowing members to participate in giving back to the community.

"In our 65-year history, Credit Union 1 has always been committed to supporting families and communities. As we expand into the South Bend community with our new branch located just minutes from the University of Notre Dame campus, we wanted to ensure that our presence went beyond just serving our local members," says Todd Gunderson, President and CEO of Credit Union 1. "The partnership with the Golic Family Foundation was a natural fit, and we look forward to strengthening our ties with the residents of South Bend and the wonderful nonprofits that serve the community."

Grants will be distributed throughout 2023, but interested organizations can learn more and submit an application now at creditunion1.org/golic.

About Credit Union 1

Credit Union 1 is celebrating 65 years of helping members reach their financial goals. CU1 is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving 85,000 members across 14 branches located in Illinois, Indiana, and Nevada. CU1 also serves members nationwide thanks to a highly rated mobile app, 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs, and 5,000 shared-branch locations. CU1's mission is to exceed our members' expectations by delivering innovative financial solutions to help achieve their maximum economic potential. In 2021, CU1 provided $9.9 million in direct financial benefits to members through lower loan rates, high savings rates, and fewer fees than banking institutions.

Contact Information:
Sarah Ryan-Lizee
Director of Communications, Credit Union 1
sarah.ryan-lizee@creditunion1.org
630.439.7984

Related Images






Image 1: Mike Golic at Credit Union 1 in South Bend


Mike Golic announces The Golic Family Foundation's partnership with Credit Union 1 at the South Bend, Ind., branch.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


