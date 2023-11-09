Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) Reports Q3 2023 Results: Phase 3 Success and Financial Growth

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) announced successful Phase 3 PATHFNDR-1 study results and anticipates key data from ongoing studies.

Financial results show an increase in R&D expenses and G&A expenses, with a net loss of $57.5 million for Q3 2023.

Strengthened balance sheet with $350 million public offering, extending cash runway into 2026.

Company prepares for NDA submission in 2024, pending further study results.

On November 7, 2023, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company has reported significant clinical advancements, particularly with its lead compound paltusotine, and has strengthened its financial position through a successful public offering.

Strategic and Clinical Developments

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) has achieved a major milestone with its Phase 3 PATHFNDR-1 study of paltusotine in acromegaly, meeting the primary and all secondary endpoints. The company's CEO, Scott Struthers, Ph.D., expressed the success as a pivotal step towards their vision of becoming a leading endocrine company. With the anticipation of topline data from the PATHFNDR-2 study in Q1 2024 and initial data from a Phase 2 study in carcinoid syndrome expected in December 2023, CRNX is poised for further advancements.

Financial Highlights

Research and development expenses increased to $43.8 million in Q3 2023, up from $32.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to higher personnel costs and increased spending on manufacturing and development activities. General and administrative expenses also rose to $15.5 million, compared to $11.9 million in Q3 2022, again mainly due to increased personnel costs. The company reported a net loss of $57.5 million for the quarter, deepening from a net loss of $41.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Despite the increased expenses, CRNX's financial position appears robust, with unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $554.7 million as of September 30, 2023, a significant increase from $334.4 million at the end of 2022. This financial growth is attributed to a successful public offering that raised $350 million in September 2023. The company now expects its cash reserves to fund operations into 2026.

Looking Ahead

With the anticipated submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) in 2024, pending successful data from the PATHFNDR-2 study, CRNX is preparing for potential regulatory approval for both the treatment and maintenance of acromegaly treatment indications. Additionally, the company is advancing clinical studies of CRN04894 for Cushings disease and congenital adrenal hyperplasia, with data expected in the second half of 2024.

For investors and stakeholders, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) presents a picture of a company on the cusp of significant clinical achievements, backed by a solid financial foundation. The company's progress and strategic planning suggest a promising future, with the potential to bring novel therapies to the market and create value for its shareholders.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full earnings report and financial statements available on the company's website or contact their Investor Relations team.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc for further details.

