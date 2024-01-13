Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc Insider Sells Shares

Chief Scientific Officer Stephen Betz of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) sold 3,000 shares of the company on January 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $37.65, resulting in a total sale amount of $112,950.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 26,588 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there has been a total of 17 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On the valuation front, shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $37.65 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.4856 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 57.05, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $0.66.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and shareholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's view of the company's value. However, it is important to note that insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors such as personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

