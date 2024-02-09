CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) closed at $70.01, marking a +1.71% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.07% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CRISPR Therapeutics AG in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.21, marking an 85.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $144.28 million, reflecting a 1442670% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher within the past month. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

