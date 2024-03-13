Crown Castle Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability of Crown Castle Inc's Dividend

Crown Castle Inc (NYSE:CCI) recently announced a dividend of $1.57 per share, payable on 2024-03-28, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-03-14. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Crown Castle Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Crown Castle Inc Do?

Crown Castle International owns and leases roughly 40,000 cell towers in the United States. It also owns more than 85,000 route miles of fiber. It leases space on its towers to wireless service providers, which install equipment on the towers to support their wireless networks. The company's fiber is primarily leased by wireless service providers to set up small-cell network infrastructure and by enterprises for their internal connection needs. Crown Castle's towers and fiber are predominantly located in the largest U.S. cities. The company has a very concentrated customer base, with about 75% of its revenue coming from the big three U.S. mobile carriers. Crown Castle operates as a real estate investment trust.

A Glimpse at Crown Castle Inc's Dividend History

Crown Castle Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2014. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Crown Castle Inc has increased its dividend each year since 2014. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 10 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Crown Castle Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Crown Castle Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.65% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.65%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Crown Castle Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 8.30%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 8.40% per year. Based on Crown Castle Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Crown Castle Inc stock as of today is approximately 8.46%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Crown Castle Inc's dividend payout ratio is 1.68, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Crown Castle Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Crown Castle Inc's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Crown Castle Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Crown Castle Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Crown Castle Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 5.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 61.22% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Crown Castle Inc's earnings increased by approximately 13.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 66.17% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 23.50%, which outperforms approximately 88.32% of global competitors, underscores its strong potential for further expansion.

Engaging Conclusion: Evaluating Crown Castle Inc's Dividend Prospects

In conclusion, while Crown Castle Inc's dividend payout ratio may appear high, the company's strong profitability and growth metrics provide a counterbalance, indicating potential for sustained dividend payments. The consistent increase in dividends over the years, coupled with a solid growth rank, suggests that Crown Castle Inc is well-positioned to continue rewarding shareholders. Investors should consider these factors alongside their own investment strategy and risk tolerance when evaluating the attractiveness of Crown Castle Inc as a dividend-paying stock. Will Crown Castle Inc continue to be a reliable source of dividends in the years to come? That's a question value investors may want to explore further.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

