CSX Corp EVP & CAO Diana Sorfleet Sells 37,087 Shares

Diana Sorfleet, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX), executed a sale of 37,087 shares in the company on February 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $37.17 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,378,004.79.

CSX Corp operates one of the largest rail networks in North America, offering rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and the transport of intermodal containers and trailers. The company is a leading supplier of rail-based freight transportation in North America, but it also provides logistics services and operates critical rail networks in the eastern United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 37,087 shares of CSX Corp and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys.

On the valuation front, CSX Corp's shares were trading at $37.17 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $73.097 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 20.13, which is above both the industry median of 13.71 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1, with a GF Value of $37.06, indicating that CSX Corp is Fairly Valued according to the intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. This GF Value is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in CSX Corp may consider the insider's recent transaction as a point of data when assessing the company's current stock value and future performance.

