Delving into the Dividend Dynamics of CSX Corp

CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) recently announced a dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on 2024-03-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-02-28. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into CSX Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does CSX Corp Do?

Operating in the Eastern United States, Class I railroad CSX generated revenue near $14.7 billion in 2023. On its more than 21,000 miles of track, CSX hauls shipments of coal (16% of consolidated revenue), chemicals (17%), intermodal containers (16%), automotive cargo (7%), and a diverse mix of other bulk and industrial merchandise.

CSX Corp's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at CSX Corp's Dividend History

CSX Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1986. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

CSX Corp has increased its dividend each year since 2002. The stock is thus listed as a dividend achiever, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 22 years. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down CSX Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, CSX Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.15% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.25%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, CSX Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 8.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 8.30% per year. And over the past decade, CSX Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 8.50%.

Based on CSX Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of CSX Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.71%.

CSX Corp's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, CSX Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.24.

CSX Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks CSX Corp's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. CSX Corp's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and CSX Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. CSX Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 16.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 74.62% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, CSX Corp's earnings increased by approximately 15.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 53.31% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 9.00%, which outperforms approximately 49.56% of global competitors.

Conclusion: Evaluating CSX Corp's Dividend Prospects

In conclusion, CSX Corp's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, manageable payout ratio, strong profitability, and solid growth metrics paint a promising picture for value investors. With a track record of resilience and a forward-looking growth strategy, the company stands as a compelling candidate for those seeking reliable income streams and long-term investment growth. As CSX Corp continues to navigate the dynamic railroad industry landscape, it remains to be seen how these factors will influence future dividends. Will CSX Corp maintain its streak of dividend increases, and how will potential economic shifts impact its ability to do so? Investors should keep a close watch on these critical aspects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

