CTO Realty Growth Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the first quarter 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, April 28, 2022. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, April 29, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET (the “Earnings Call”).



Shareholders and interested parties may access the Earnings Call via teleconference or webcast:

Teleconference: USA (Toll Free) 1 (877) 815-0063 International 1 (631) 625-3205

To access the conference call, enter 3391827 when prompted.

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pujmnp9n

To participate via teleconference, please dial-in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled time of the Earnings Call. To access the webcast, log on to the web address noted above or go to www.ctoreit.com and log in at the investor relations section.

A replay of the Earnings Call will be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of www.ctoreit.com .

About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

