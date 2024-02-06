Revenue : Declined to $550 million in 2023, a 6% decrease year-over-year.

Net Income : Reported at $61 million, representing 11% of sales, marginally up from $60 million in 2022.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) : Increased to $1.92 in 2023 from $1.85 in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin : Slightly decreased to 22% in 2023 from 23% in 2022.

Operating Cash Flow : Decreased to $89 million in 2023 from $121 million in 2022, influenced by one-time cash related to the U.S. pension plan.

2024 Guidance: Sales projected to be between $530 - $570 million with adjusted diluted EPS expected to be $2.10 - $2.35.

On February 6, 2024, CTS Corp (NYSE:CTS), a global leader in the design and manufacture of sensors, electronic components, and actuators, released its 8-K filing, detailing its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results. The company, which primarily serves OEMs in diverse markets such as aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications, and transportation, faced a challenging year with a decline in sales but managed to maintain stable net income levels.

CTS Corp (CTS) Navigates Headwinds to Deliver Resilient 2023 Financial Results

CTS Corp's CEO, Kieran OSullivan, acknowledged the progress made on strategic priorities despite the headwinds in the industrial and distribution end-market and a softening in commercial vehicle-related product sales. The company's resilience was evident in the solid growth in the medical and aerospace and defense end-markets. CTS Corp also announced a new share repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to $100 million of its common stock.

Financial Performance Overview

For the fourth quarter of 2023, CTS Corp reported sales of $125 million, a 12% decrease compared to the previous year. The decline was attributed to a 22% decrease in non-transportation end markets and a 3% decrease in the transportation end market. Despite the sales downturn, net income remained steady at $15 million, or 12% of sales, matching the previous year's performance. Earnings per diluted share saw a slight increase to $0.49 from $0.47 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The full-year results mirrored the quarterly trend, with sales totaling $550 million, down 6% from the previous year. Net income for the year was marginally higher at $61 million, or 11% of sales, compared to $60 million in 2022. Earnings per diluted share for the year increased to $1.92 from $1.85. However, adjusted earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA margin both saw a slight decline.

Financial Metrics and Importance

Key financial metrics such as the adjusted EBITDA margin, which decreased to 22% from 23%, and operating cash flow, which decreased to $89 million from $121 million, highlight the company's operational efficiency and cash generation ability in a challenging environment. The stability of net income and the increase in earnings per share despite the sales decline demonstrate CTS Corp's ability to manage costs and maintain profitability.

"We continue to focus on operational improvements and prudent cost management in this environment. Looking ahead, we expect a soft first half, and an improving trend in the second half of 2024," said CEO Kieran OSullivan.

For the upcoming year, CTS Corp has provided guidance with sales expected to be in the range of $530 - $570 million and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2.10 - $2.35. This forward-looking guidance reflects the company's cautious optimism about improving trends in the latter half of the year.

CTS Corp's performance in 2023, amidst market challenges, underscores the company's resilience and strategic focus. The announced share repurchase program further reflects confidence in the company's long-term value proposition. As CTS Corp continues to navigate the dynamic market landscape, its ability to adapt and innovate will be crucial for sustained growth and shareholder value creation.

