CTS Corp President & CEO Kieran O'Sullivan Sells 4,030 Shares

On February 6, 2024, Kieran O'Sullivan, President & CEO of CTS Corp, executed a sale of 4,030 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a cumulative total of 4,030 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period.

CTS Corp, the company in question, is a global manufacturer of sensors, actuators, and electronic components used in various industries, including automotive, communications, defense, industrial, and medical markets. The company's products are designed to enable the transfer, sensing, control, and processing of information and power in electronic systems.

The insider transaction history for CTS Corp reveals a pattern of selling activity, with no insider buys recorded over the past year and only one insider sell during the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of CTS Corp were trading at $47.02, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.330 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 22.24, slightly above the industry median of 21.435 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Regarding valuation, with a share price of $47.02 and a GuruFocus Value of $44.09, CTS Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

