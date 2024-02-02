Cullen/Frost’s (CFR) Underperformance was Driven by Margin Pressures

Mairs & Power, an investment advisor, released the “Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund was up 11.04% in 2023 compared to the S&P Small Cap 600 TR benchmark's 16.05% return, and the Morningstar U.S. Fund Small Blend's 16.03% gain. The performance of various sectors varied throughout the year, with several sectors experiencing increased volatility. The Fund's year-to-date underperformance compared to the benchmark can be attributed primarily to the strong performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector, in which the Fund has a significant underweight position. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund featured stocks such as Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) is a bank holding company for Frost Bank. On February 1, 2024, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) stock closed at $103.50 per share. The one-month return of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) was -3.77%, and its shares lost 19.90% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has a market capitalization of $6.643 billion.

Mairs & Power Small Cap Fund stated the following regarding Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Looking at individual stocks, year-to-date relative underperformance was driven in part by several stocks including Texas-based Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR), also contributed to underperformance during the period, driven by margin pressures due to rising deposit costs.”

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 18 hedge fund portfolios held Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) at the end of third quarter which was 17 in the previous quarter.

