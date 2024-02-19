Currys Shares Soar After Elliott and China’s JD.Com Spark Bidding War

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. is considering an offer for British electronics retailer Currys Plc, raising the prospect of a bidding war after a separate approach from Elliott Investment Management LP was rejected over the weekend.

JD.com confirmed Monday that it is in the early stages of a possible cash offer for the whole of Currys, sending the shares as much as 38% higher. The Chinese company’s interest was reported on Sunday by the Telegraph newspaper.

It followed private equity firm Elliott’s 62 pence-a-share bid, valuing Currys at about £700 million ($884 million). Currys said Monday morning that it had rejected a preliminary offer from Elliott last Friday as it “significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects.”

Currys’s stock has dropped over the last year, with the company struggling in Scandinavia due to discounting from rivals. In its home market, UK customers have faced a generational cost-of-living crisis, yet Currys said last month that Christmas sales had been robust.

Currys operates about 300 stores in the UK and employs more than 15,000 people.

JD.com shares were trading about 4% lower in Hong Kong on Monday.

