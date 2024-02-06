Curtiss-Wright Corp CEO Lynn Bamford Sells 3,845 Shares

Lynn Bamford, Chair and CEO of Curtiss-Wright Corp (NYSE:CW), sold 3,845 shares of the company on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Curtiss-Wright Corp is a diversified global provider of highly engineered, technologically advanced products and services in the areas of motion control, flow control, and surface treatment technologies primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,405 shares and purchased 114 shares. The recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 11 insider buys and 16 insider sells for Curtiss-Wright Corp.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp were trading at $225.56, resulting in a market cap of $8.676 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.47, which is lower than the industry median of 31.06 but higher than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current price of $225.56 and a GuruFocus Value of $51.29, Curtiss-Wright Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.4, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

