Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Reports Solid Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings

Q4 Net Income : $58.2 million, or $1.79 per diluted share.

Full Year Net Income : $235.4 million, or $7.32 per diluted share.

Core Earnings : Q4 at $61.6 million, full year at $248.2 million.

Net Interest Margin (NIM) : Expanded by 11 basis points in Q4, year-over-year NIM increased by 10 basis points.

Capital Ratios : CET 1 capital ratio at 12.2%, TCE/TA ratio at 7.0%.

Asset Quality : Non-performing assets at 0.13% of total assets, allowance for credit losses at 499% of non-performing loans.

Deposits: Total deposits decreased by $275.1 million in Q4, with a significant positive mix shift.

On January 25, 2024, Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The bank holding company, which offers a range of financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers, reported a net income available to common shareholders of $58.2 million, or $1.79 per diluted share for Q4, and $235.4 million, or $7.32 per diluted share for the full year.

Performance and Challenges

Customers Bancorp Inc's performance in Q4 and the full year of 2023 reflects a resilient business model in the face of economic challenges such as higher interest rates and reduced liquidity in the banking system. The company's ability to grow core deposits by $1.1 billion in Q4, which helped fund the repayment of maturing wholesale CDs and the outflow of student-related deposit accounts, is indicative of a strong deposit franchise. However, the decline in net interest margin from 3.70% in Q3 to 3.31% in Q4, despite an 11 basis point expansion after normalizing for outsized discount accretion, points to the pressures faced by the banking sector.

Financial Achievements

The bank's financial achievements, including a record 2023 net interest income of $687.4 million and a robust capital position with a CET 1 capital ratio of 12.2%, are significant for the banking industry. These metrics demonstrate Customers Bancorp's ability to generate earnings and maintain a strong balance sheet, which are crucial for sustaining growth and weathering economic volatility.

Key Financial Metrics

Important metrics from the earnings report include a Core Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 1.22% and a Core Return on Common Equity (ROCE) of 16.87% for Q4. The bank's tangible book value per share grew by approximately $2.26, or 5.0%, over Q3 2023, highlighting the company's ability to create shareholder value. These metrics are important as they provide insights into the bank's profitability, efficiency, and overall financial health.

"We are pleased to share our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results as we continued to execute on our strategic priorities and delivered again for shareholders," said Customers Bancorp Chairman and CEO Jay Sidhu. "We remain well-positioned to continue strengthening our deposit franchise, improve our profitability, and maintain our capital ratios."

Analysis of Company's Performance

Customers Bancorp Inc's performance in 2023 demonstrates a solid financial position, with growth in net income and core earnings despite a challenging economic environment. The company's strategic focus on maintaining a strong deposit franchise and robust capital ratios has paid off, positioning it favorably for future success. The bank's commitment to asset quality and conservative credit risk management has also contributed to its strong performance, as evidenced by the low ratio of non-performing assets and high allowance for credit losses.

