Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Analysts Are Reducing Their Forecasts For This Year

One thing we could say about the analysts on Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Cutera's six analysts is for revenues of US$232m in 2023, which would reflect a discernible 6.0% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are supposed to balloon 26% to US$4.84 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$264m and losses of US$3.32 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 12% to US$23.00, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 12% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 11% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.8% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Cutera is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Cutera.

