CVB Financial Corp. Announces 134th Consecutive Cash Dividend

CVB Financial Corp
·1 min read
CVB Financial Corp
CVB Financial Corp

ONTARIO, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) (the “Company”) announced a twenty cent ($0.20) per share cash dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2023. This dividend was approved at the Company’s regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on March 22, 2023. The quarterly dividend will be payable on or about April 19, 2023 to shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023.

“We are pleased to announce our 134th consecutive cash dividend paid to our shareholders. This speaks to the continuing stability of Citizens Business Bank’s customer focused business model during uncertain times,” said David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 4 trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations, growth projections, and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as “will likely result, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will” and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, all the risk factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contact: David A. Brager
President and Chief Executive Officer
(909) 980-4030


