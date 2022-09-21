U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,789.93
    -66.00 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,183.78
    -522.45 (-1.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,220.19
    -204.86 (-1.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.16
    -25.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.05
    -0.89 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.20
    +11.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.60
    +0.42 (+2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9843
    -0.0130 (-1.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1274
    -0.0106 (-0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0100
    +0.3070 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,700.36
    -271.12 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.15
    -3.73 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

CVB Financial Corp. Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

0
CVB Financial Corp
·2 min read
CVB Financial Corp
CVB Financial Corp

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) (the “Company”) announced a twenty cent ($0.20) per share cash dividend with respect to the third quarter of 2022. This amounts to a quarterly dividend increase of one cent ($0.01) per share, compared to the $0.19 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2022, and represents the Company’s 132nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.  This dividend increase was approved at the Company’s regularly scheduled Board of Directors meeting held on September 21, 2022. The quarterly dividend will be payable on or about October 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of October 5, 2022.

“Our Company’s strong levels of capital and liquidity, combined with our remarkable history of 181 consecutive quarters of profitability, has allowed us to pay cash dividends to our shareholders for 132 consecutive quarters,” said David A. Brager, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to be increasing our quarterly dividend by 5%. We believe this higher dividend, combined with our common stock repurchase plan, demonstrate our continuing commitment to provide strong returns to our shareholders.”

Corporate Overview 
CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $16 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services with more than 60 banking centers and 4 trust office locations serving California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Safe Harbor 
Certain matters set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations, growth projections, and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as “will likely result”, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will” and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, all the risk factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contact: David A. Brager 
President and Chief Executive Officer 
(909) 980-4030


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) surged higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. The catalyst that sent the semiconductor specialist higher was analyst reaction to announcements made during Nvidia's 2022 Global Technical Conference (GTC). Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained his outperform (buy) rating and $250 price target on the stock, which represents 90% upside for investors compared with Tuesday's closing price.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Buy List (Especially Right Now)

    The major investment bank Morgan Stanley has been sounding alerts about the increasingly difficult economic conditions for several months now, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson headed up a recent note on the topic of defensive investing, especially dividend investing. Wilson lays out a clear strategy for dividend investors, starting with the fact that the best dividend stocks, by their nature, provide an income stream that is both secure and stable, and will provide protectio

  • Cathie Wood is Buying These 10 Stocks on the Dip

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Cathie Wood is buying on the dip. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Wood portfolio, go directly to Cathie Wood is Buying These 5 Stocks on the Dip. The technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite has taken a severe beating in the past few […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge after rate hike, Powell comments

    U.S. stocks fell in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon as the Federal Reserve dealt another outsized interest rate hike in its fight against stubborn inflation.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • 10 Biggest Losers Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 biggest losers today. If you want to see some other stocks losing value on Wednesday, go directly to 5 Biggest Losers Today. Wall Street’s key indices opened marginally higher this morning. However, they turned red in mid-day trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lifted […]

  • 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

    Owning a group of reliable dividend payers can help an investor avoid panic selling during troubling economic times.

  • “The Fed Has Overreacted”: 10 Risky Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 risky stocks to buy today in line with the expectation of a soft landing. If you want to skip our discussion on the economic stance of JPMorgan’s strategists, you can go directly to 5 Risky Stocks to Buy Today. Marko Kolanovic, a global […]

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) 4.1% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 36% as well as institutions

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • If Microsoft Stock Support Fails, Here's When to Buy

    At this week's low, Microsoft stock was down more than 31.5% from its all-time high. That's the worst decline in more than a decade.

  • Why AT&T's 2023 Looks Much Brighter Than Its 2022

    U.S. telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE: T) has had an eventful year. It shed its entertainment assets to become a pure telecom business and reduced its dividend to help right the financial ship. Anyone who's owned AT&T or looked into the stock is probably aware of its disastrous decade throughout the 2010s.

  • Quant Billionaire Jim Simons Loves These 10 Defensive Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 defensive stocks that quant billionaire Jim Simons loves. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Simons portfolio, go directly to Quant Billionaire Jim Simons Loves These 5 Defensive Stocks. James Simons, the founder of New York-based Renaissance Technologies, manages an equity portfolio worth more than […]

  • What's Going On With FedEx? (Revised)

    In a market-moving announcement last week, FedEx withdrew its FY23 earnings forecast, citing a volatile operating environment.

  • Investors digest volatility tied to the Fed's interest rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre checks out the market and sector reactions to the Fed's latest interest rate hike, as well as looking at volatility, bitcoin prices, and the Swedish kroner in currency markets.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Why Upstart Stock Popped Wednesday Morning

    The major market indexes were trading slightly higher and while this trend no doubt helped push the fintech stock higher, it was most likely the prospect of an upcoming rate hike that provided additional tailwinds. The Federal Reserve Bank is concluding the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, which decides on the direction and magnitude of interest rate changes. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be helming a press conference at the conclusion of the committee's deliberations and has widely telegraphed a 0.75% rate hike, which will take the benchmark lending rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%.

  • Federal Reserve Expects Key Rate To Peak At 4.6%; Dow Jones Slides

    The Federal Reserve hiked its key interest rate 75 basis points on Wednesday and signaled much more to come. Policymakers' quarterly projections show the federal funds rate heading as high as 4.6% next year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained volatile, swinging lower then higher then lower again after the Fed meeting policy statement.