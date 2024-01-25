Net Income : $48.5 million for Q4 2023, down from $57.9 million in Q3 2023 and $66.2 million in Q4 2022.

Diluted EPS : $0.35 for Q4 2023, compared to $0.42 for Q3 2023 and $0.47 for Q4 2022.

Annual Performance : Net income of $221.4 million for 2023, a decrease from $235.4 million in 2022.

Net Interest Income : Declined to $119.4 million in Q4 2023 from $123.4 million in Q3 2023 and $137.4 million in Q4 2022.

Asset Quality : Nonperforming loans increased to $21.3 million at the end of Q4 2023, up from $9.96 million in Q3 2023.

Capital Ratios: Remain well above regulatory standards, with a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.3% as of December 31, 2023.

On January 24, 2024, CVB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CVBF) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023. CVBF, the holding company for Citizens Business Bank, which serves California through 58 banking centers and three trust office locations, reported a net income of $48.5 million for Q4 2023. This represents a decline from both the previous quarter and the same period in the previous year. The diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $0.35, compared to $0.42 in Q3 2023 and $0.47 in Q4 2022.

CVB Financial Corp (CVBF) Reports Mixed Results Amid Challenging Environment

The bank's net interest income for Q4 2023 was $119.4 million, a decrease from the previous quarter's $123.4 million and a significant drop from $137.4 million in Q4 2022. The decline in net interest income was attributed to a decrease in average earning assets and a reduction in net interest margin. Despite these challenges, CVBF's annual net income for 2023 reached $221.4 million, only slightly lower than the $235.4 million reported for 2022, showcasing the bank's resilience in a tough operating environment.

David Brager, President and CEO, commented on the results, stating, "During the course of 2023, Citizens Business Bank not only remained safe and sound but also produced earnings that were the second highest in the Companys history, despite the difficult operating environment." This statement underscores the bank's ability to navigate economic headwinds while maintaining a strong financial position.

Asset quality showed some signs of stress, with nonperforming loans increasing to $21.3 million at the end of Q4 2023, up from $9.96 million in Q3 2023. However, the bank's capital ratios remained robust, with a Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.3% as of December 31, 2023, well above the minimum required plus capital conservation buffer.

CVBF's performance in 2023 reflects the bank's commitment to serving small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, even as it faced a challenging economic landscape. The bank's ability to generate the second-highest earnings in its history during such a period is a testament to its strategic focus and operational strength.

For more detailed information and analysis on CVB Financial Corp's financial performance, investors are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CVB Financial Corp for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

