U.S. markets open in 9 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.00
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,690.00
    +6.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,700.50
    +89.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.80
    +3.90 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.69
    +0.91 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,978.30
    +8.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    +0.24 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1105
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8510
    -0.0610 (-1.56%)
     

  • Vix

    13.19
    -0.67 (-4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2964
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8720
    -0.3320 (-0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,416.70
    +193.75 (+0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.59
    +5.31 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,676.89
    -14.91 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,801.33
    +132.99 (+0.41%)
     

CVB Financial (CVBF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

For the quarter ended June 2023, CVB Financial (CVBF) reported revenue of $132.19 million, down 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132.38 million, representing a surprise of -0.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CVB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 40.86% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 41.03%.

  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.22% versus 3.25% estimated by four analysts on average.

  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0% compared to the 0.04% average estimate based on four analysts.

  • Total interest-earning assets: $14.97 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.82 billion.

  • Total Noninterest Income: $12.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.66 million.

  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $120.08 million compared to the $119.40 million average estimate based on three analysts.

  • Net Interest Income: $119.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.73 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for CVB Financial here>>>

Shares of CVB Financial have returned +21.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research