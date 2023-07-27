CVB Financial (CVBF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2023, CVB Financial (CVBF) reported revenue of $132.19 million, down 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132.38 million, representing a surprise of -0.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CVB Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency ratio : 40.86% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 41.03%.

Net Interest Margin [%] : 3.22% versus 3.25% estimated by four analysts on average.

Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans) : 0% compared to the 0.04% average estimate based on four analysts.

Total interest-earning assets : $14.97 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.82 billion.

Total Noninterest Income : $12.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $12.66 million.

Net Interest Income (FTE) : $120.08 million compared to the $119.40 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Net Interest Income: $119.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $120.73 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for CVB Financial here>>>



Shares of CVB Financial have returned +21.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Story continues

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research