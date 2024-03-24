CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.20

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will pay a dividend of $0.20 on the 17th of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

CVB Financial's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, CVB Financial has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 50%, which means that CVB Financial would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 2.6%. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 53% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

CVB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.40 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.2% over that duration. The growth of the dividend has been pretty reliable, so we think this can offer investors some nice additional income in their portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Earnings have grown at around 4.8% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Growth of 4.8% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

CVB Financial Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think CVB Financial might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for CVB Financial that investors should take into consideration. Is CVB Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

