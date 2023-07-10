CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) shareholders have earned a 31% CAGR over the last three years

The last three months have been tough on CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 30%. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is up a full 124% compared to three years ago. So the recent fall in the share price should be viewed in that context. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, CVD Equipment moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on CVD Equipment's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that CVD Equipment shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 89% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 1.1% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - CVD Equipment has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

