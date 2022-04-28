U.S. markets closed

CVG Reaches Mutual Agreement with Top Two Customers

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
NEW ALBANY, Ohio, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) (the ‘Company’) is pleased to report that it has reached a mutual agreement with its top two customers regarding new pricing.

The new pricing takes effect this year and is expected to be a significant improvement to the Company’s profit.

These two customers collectively represent approximately 30% of the Company’s revenue and were previously at zero profit or less.

The Company looks forward to discussing this positive advancement on the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on May 5th at 10am ET.

For further information, please contact IR@CVGRP.com.

About CVG

At CVG, we deliver real solutions to complex design, engineering and manufacturing problems across a range of global industries by innovating, constantly adding value, and treating our customer's bottom line as if it were our own. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Contact

Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer
CVG
IR@CVGRP.com


