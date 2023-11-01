CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 31, 2023

Operator: Greetings. And welcome to the CVR Energy, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Richard Roberts, Vice President of FP&A and IR. Thank you, Mr. Roberts. You may begin.

Richard Roberts: Thank you, Camilla. Good afternoon, everyone. We very much appreciate you joining us this afternoon for our CVR Energy third quarter 2023 earnings call. With me today are Dave Lamp, our Chief Executive Officer; Dane Neumann, our Chief Financial Officer; and other members of management. Prior to discussing our 2023 third quarter results, let me remind you that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined under federal securities laws. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. You are cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our latest earnings release.

As a result, actual operations or results may differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except for the except required by law. This call also includes various non-GAAP financial measures. The disclosures related to such non-GAAP measures, including reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our 2023 third quarter earnings release that we filed with the SEC and Form 10-Q for the period and will be discussed during the call. With that said, I’ll turn the call over to Dave.

Dave Lamp: Thank you, Richard. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our earnings call. Yesterday, we reported third quarter consolidated net income of $354 million and earnings per share of $3.51. EBITDA for the quarter was $530 million. Our solid results for the quarter were driven by continued strength in gas and diesel crack spreads, along with significant decline in the price of RINs at the quarter end. We are pleased to announce the Board of Directors has authorized a special dividend of $1.50 per share. This is in addition to the regular dividend, third quarter dividend of $0.50 per share, both of which will be paid on November 20th to shareholders of record at the close of market on November 13th. Our year-to-date declared regular and special dividends total $4 per share, for a total cash return to shareholders of approximately 13%.

In our Petroleum segment, combined total throughput for the third quarter of 2023 was approximately 212,000 barrels per day and light product yield was 98% on crude oil processed. Overall, our refineries operated well during the quarter with minimal unplanned downtime. We also completed the repairs to the gasoline hydrotreater at Wynnewood, which was impacted by a fire in the second quarter. Benchmark crack spreads remained elevated during the third quarter with Group 3 2-1-1 averaging $39.10 per barrel. The third quarter average RIN price declined from the second quarter, but remained stubbornly high at over $7 per barrel. As we discussed in previous calls, we have filed lawsuits and received a stay in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals related to the denial of Wynnewood small refinery exemptions for 2020 and 2021, and we have recently received a stay for 2022 as well.

In early October, we were pleased to have our day in court as we presented oral arguments in front of the Fifth Circuit related to EPA’s denial of small refinery exemptions. As we have continuously stated, the RFS regulation was written specifically to protect small refineries like Wynnewood from disproportionate economic harm caused by RFS and we continue to fight for the rights that we believe Wynnewood is entitled to. Our Wynnewood refinery is the poster child for disproportionate economic harm in the industry as we believe our relative cost of compliance with RFS is higher than almost all other refineries. For the third quarter of 2023, we achieved record throughput rates at the Wynnewood Renewable Diesel Unit, processing nearly 24,000 barrels -- 24,000 -- 24 million gallons of vegetable oil feedstock in the quarter.

The HOBO spread widened from the second quarter with increased soybean oil prices. However, we generated another positive -- another quarter of positive contribution from the RD unit due to increased throughput volumes and improved -- improvement in the California diesel price in the quarter. As a reminder, our Renewable Diesel business is currently reported in our Corporate and Other segment. In the Fertilizer segment, both facilities ran well during the quarter with a consolidated ammonia utilization rate of 99%. Nitrogen fertilizer prices reset in July, after which prices steadily rose through the summer, driven by a combination of strong demand and reduced supply, as well as a result of planned and unplanned outages across the industry.

We believe market conditions have firmed in the fourth quarter and we have a good book -- good order book on for the fall. Now let me turn the call over to Dane to discuss our financial highlights.

Dane Neumann: Thank you, Dave, and good afternoon, everyone. For the third quarter of 2023, our consolidated net income was $354 million, earnings per share was $3.51 and EBITDA was $530 million. Our third quarter results include a reduction to quarterly RINs expense due to a mark-to-market impact on our estimated outstanding RFS obligation of $174 million, a favorable inventory valuation impact of $91 million and unrealized derivative losses of $48 million. Excluding the above-mentioned items, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $313 million and adjusted earnings per share was $1.89. Adjusted EBITDA on the Petroleum segment was $281 million for the third quarter, driven by strong product cracks in the Mid-Con. Our third quarter realized margin, adjusted for inventory valuation, unrealized derivative losses and RIN mark-to-market impacts was $20.73 per barrel, representing a 53% capture rate on the Group 3 2-1-1 benchmark.

Realized derivative losses of $44 million or $2.28 per barrel, reduced our capture rate by approximately 6%. RINs expense for the quarter, excluding the mark-to-market impact was $90 million or $4.64 per barrel, which negatively impacted our capture rate for the quarter by approximately 12%. The estimated accrued RFS obligation on the balance sheet was $413 million at September 30th, representing $367 million RINs mark-to-market at an average price of $1.12. As a reminder, our estimated outstanding RIN obligation excludes the impact of any small refinery exemptions. Direct operating expenses in the Petroleum segment were $5.39 per barrel for the third quarter, compared to $5.53 per barrel in the third quarter of 2022. The decrease in direct operating expenses was primarily due to lower natural gas and electricity prices and higher throughput volumes, somewhat offset by increased personnel costs, partially related to stock-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA on the Fertilizer segment was $32 million for the third quarter, with strong production and reduced operating expenses for the quarter, offsetting the decline in nitrogen fertilizer prices relative to the third quarter of 2022. The partnership declared a distribution of $1.55 per common unit for the third quarter of 2023. As CVR Energy owns approximately 37% of CVR Partners’ common units, we will receive a proportionate cash distribution of approximately $6 million. Cash provided by operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $370 million and free cash flow was $318 million. Significant uses of cash in the quarter included $151 million paid for the CBI’s second quarter regular and special dividends, $67 million for cash taxes and interest, $52 million of capital and turnaround spending, and $28 million paid for the non-controlling interest portion of the CVR Partners’ second quarter distribution.

Total consolidated capital spending was $51 million, which included $26 million in the Petroleum segment, $8 million in the Fertilizer segment, and $16 million on the pretreatment unit for the RDU. Turnaround spending in the third quarter was approximately $2 million. For the full year 2023, we estimate total consolidated capital spending to be approximately $200 million to $225 million, and turnaround spending to be approximately $55 million to $65 million. Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with a consolidated cash balance of $889 million, which includes $89 million of cash in the Fertilizer segment. Total liquidity as of September 30th, excluding CVR Partners was approximately $1.1 billion, which was comprised primarily of $800 million of cash and availability under the ABL facility of $251 million.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter of 2023, for our Petroleum segment, we estimate total throughput to be approximately 205,000 barrels per day to 220,000 barrels per day, direct operating expenses to range between $95 million and $105 million, and total capital spending to be between $40 million and $45 million. For the Fertilizer segment, we estimate our four quarter 2023 ammonia utilization rate to be between 90% and 95%, direct operating expenses to be approximately $55 million to $60 million, excluding inventory impacts, and total capital spending to be between $10 million and $15 million. For Renewables, we estimate fourth quarter 2023 total throughput to be approximately 15 million gallons to 20 million gallons, direct operating expenses to be between $6 million and $8 million, and total capital spending to be between $13 million and $17 million.

With that, Dave, I’ll turn it back over to you.

Dave Lamp: Thanks, Dane. In summary, we had another solid quarter driven by strong results in our Refining segment, along with a positive contribution from the Fertilizer segment, as well as the Renewable Diesel business. As we look ahead to the fourth quarter and 2024, we are cautious about the near-term outlook given the significant geopolitical risk currently facing the market. Starting with Refining, crack spreads remained elevated in the third quarter of 2023 with gas and diesel cracks both increasing relative to the second quarter. Although U.S. Refining product demand is down in general, gasoline inventories are roughly in line with five-year averages and distillate inventories are over 12% below the five-year average.

Reduced Refining capacity in the United States, ongoing turnaround activity and a string of unplanned outages during 2023 have all helped keep refined product inventories in check. Exports of gasoline and diesel have also continued to be strong, consistently averaging over 2 million barrels per day so far in 2023. Gas cracks have recently declined, which is typical for this time of year as demand slows after the summer and supply increases with the RVP change. Distillate cracks sold off early in the third -- in the fourth quarter but rebounded quickly as winter approaches. Container shipments have increased recently for the first time this year, although rail and truck shipments remain lower. The potential for a cold winter in Europe and an increase in natural gas prices continue to present an upside for diesel cracks in the near-term in addition to the significant geopolitical risks we are currently experiencing.

As we have discussed in previous earnings calls, we continue to watch the start-up of new Refining capacity around the world, although many of these projects are delayed. Turning to crude oil, shale oil production continues to increase in the U.S. and we have reached a new quarterly record for crude oil gathering volumes in the third quarter of approximately 150,000 barrels per day. Exports of crude out of the U.S. have averaged over 4 million barrels per day for the first nine months of 2023 and the Brent TI differential has remained range-bound at $3 per barrel to $4.50 per barrel. WCS differentials have widened with delays in the new pipeline and takeaway capacity out of Canada, while the WCS price at cushing has tightened relative to WTI recently.

We continue to make progress on some of the refined products that we have discussed in previous calls. As an update for the alkylation project at the Wynnewood Refinery, we have ordered long-lead equipment and are on target for completion in 2026. In addition to the benefits of eliminating the use of HF acid catalyst at Wynnewood, this project is expected to increase our Appalachian alkylation capacity by 2,500 barrels per day, which should result in increased premium gasoline production. Regarding our diesel yield improvement projects, we have completed engineering work at Wynnewood and confirmed our initial estimates. We plan to complete tie-ins during the Wynnewood Spring turnaround -- 2024 turnaround. Our overall plan is to increase distillate yield from the two refineries by approximately 6,000 barrels per day over the next two years or three years, which would increase our total distillate yield on crude throughput by approximately 3%.

In the Fertilizer segment, nitrogen fertilizer prices have increased since the summer reset in July. With harvest nearly complete, we expect a strong fall ammonia application this year and have a good book of orders. Looking ahead to 2024, grain market conditions remain steady and bode well for nitrogen fertilizer demand, and we believe prices for the spring prepay season should be favorable. Geopolitical risk continues to present a wild card for the nitrogen fertilizer business as well, with meaningful fertilizer production capacity residing in countries across the Middle East and North Africa. Finally, in Renewables, construction on the PTU is progressing and we expect the unit to be mechanically complete in the fourth quarter of 2023. Over the past few months, RIN prices have fallen dramatically, primarily due to EPA setting an RVO for D4 RINs way too low in the face of all the renewable diesel capacity that has been ramping up and should be coming online over the next couple of years.

With D4 prices at these levels prompt, Renewable Diesel margins are break-even. We continue to explore opportunities to modify our Renewable Diesel unit at Wynnewood to shift a portion of production from Renewable Diesel to sustainable aviation fuel, and we continue to have discussions with various parties interested in securing an offtake of sustainable aviation fuel. We also continue to develop a potential Renewable project with the option for sustainable aviation fuel production at our Coffeyville location. The Board recently authorized spending for scope definition and a detailed cost estimate, which enables us to have more in-depth discussions with potential partners. Although the prompt market for Renewable Diesel is not favorable, we continue to believe there will be a place in the market for Renewable Diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, and we believe our Coffeyville location is strategically advantaged in the heart of the ag belt.

Looking at the fourth quarter of 2023, quarter-to-date metrics are as follows. Group 2-1-1 cracks have averaged $31.96 per barrel, with a Brent TI spread of $2.98 per barrel, the Midland differential at $0.72 per barrel over WTI, prompt fertilizer prices are approximately $700 per ton for ammonia and $2.85 per ton for UAM. As of yesterday, Group 3 2-1-1 cracks were $22.43 per barrel, the Brent TI was $5.14 per barrel and WCS was $26.02 under WTI. RINs were approximately $4.80 per barrel. We continue to strive to operate our plants in a safe, reliable and responsible -- environmentally responsible manner. We continue to explore to grow our -- continue to explore opportunities to grow our Renewables business. We also continue to focus on maximizing free cash flow, which underpins our peer-leading dividend yield.

With that, Operator, we’re ready for questions.

